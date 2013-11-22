EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies firm on Fed policy bets

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real surged over 1 percent and other Latin American currencies firmed on Friday amid expectations the Federal Reserve could keep U.S. interest rates near zero for years, supporting flows to emerging markets. Riskier assets such as Latin American currencies have been battered since May on bets that a tapering back of U.S. monetary stimulus will draw global investment flows out of emerging markets as rates on U.S. Treasuries rise. But market players are now looking to the chance that fewer bond purchases by the Federal Reserve does not mean that benchmark rates are set to rise any time soon. Low U.S. rates tend to drive investors into riskier markets. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC that policymakers will discuss reducing their $85 billion a month in bond purchases at their December meeting. But he said U.S. monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative for quite some time, likely for years. * Brazil's real firmed 1.07 percent, recovering much of its losses in the prior session when the currency sank following minutes from the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting that suggested policymakers could soon start winding down their bond-buying program. * In a positive sign for the foreign exchange market, the central bank said earlier on Friday that foreign direct investment in the country totaled $5.6 billion in October, above market expectations of $5.3 billion. * Also supporting the real was regular market intervention by the central bank, which has offered currency swaps to protect investors from losses in the real. So far, Brazil's central bank has rolled over nearly $6 billion of the $10.1 billion worth of swaps that mature on Dec. 2. * Mexico's peso firmed 0.42 percent to 12.9745 per dollar, breaking back past the psychological 13 per dollar level after a slump this week. Traders expressed doubt the currency would gain much more ground next week, when U.S. markets will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. * Chile's peso rose 0.42 percent as prices of copper , the country's main export product, climbed over 1 percent on the London Metal Exchange. Latin American currencies at 2030 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2815 1.07 -10.59 Mexico peso 12.9745 0.42 -0.85 Chile peso 519.5000 0.42 -7.85 Colombia peso 1,928.7000 0.09 -8.44 Peru sol 2.7970 0.18 -8.80 Argentina peso 6.0800 -0.33 -19.20 Argentina peso 9.8900 0.51 -31.45