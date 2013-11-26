FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop for 2nd day on U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop for 2nd day on U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as strong
U.S. housing data supported the case for an early withdrawal of
U.S. stimulus, which could hurt investors' appetite for risk
assets.
    Brazil's real led losses in the region as investors, worried
about a deterioration in the country's fiscal fundamentals, have
been punishing the currency harder.
    Other currencies also suffered after reports showed permits
for future U.S. home construction rose to the highest level in
nearly 5-1/2 years in October, while U.S. single-family home
prices in September posted their strongest annualized gain in
7-1/2 years.
    "Today we have a slightly more negative risk perception by
foreign investors," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist with
Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.    

    * Brazil's real  lost 0.5 percent, crossing the
mark of 2.3 per dollar, which seems to be a key resistance level
as it is also its 14-day moving average.
    * Investors in the Brazilian real are bracing for Friday's
release of the government's fiscal performance for October,
after an unexpected primary deficit of 9 billion reais in
September fanned concerns about President Dilma Rousseff's
commitment to fiscal targets.
    * Cushioning losses in the real were expectations that
foreign oil companies will bring dollars from abroad to pay for
a signing bonus related to an exploration concession for the
offshore oil area of Libra. The deadline for the bonus payment
is Wednesday.
    * Losses in the real were also curbed by regular central
bank auctions of currency swaps, derivatives that mimic a sale
of dollars in the futures market. On Tuesday the bank sold
10,000 swaps through its daily intervention program and another
20,000 swaps to roll over similar contracts that expire on Dec.
2.
    * Mexico's peso  lost 0.15 percent to 13.0640
per dollar, crossing without much conviction its 14-day moving
average of 13.05 per dollar.
    * The Chilean peso lost 0.2 percent as the price of
copper, the country's main export product, slid 0.4
percent on the London Metal Exchange.

 Latin American currencies at 1645 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2975    -0.48   -11.21
                                             
 Mexico peso               13.0640    -0.15    -1.53
                                             
 Chile peso               522.0000    -0.21    -8.30
                                             
 Colombia peso           1926.0000    -0.06    -8.31
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.8030     0.00    -8.99
                                             
 Argentina peso             6.0925    -0.16   -19.37

 Argentina peso             9.8300     0.92   -31.03

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.