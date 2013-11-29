EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops, rate futures up on weak fiscal data

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real weakened on Friday while interest-rate futures edged up after the country posted a weaker-than-expected primary budget surplus for October, fueling concerns about a deterioration in economic fundamentals that could trigger a sovereign credit rating downgrade next year. The real dropped 0.6 percent, leading losses among Latin American peer currencies, after the central bank said Brazil posted its smallest primary budget surplus for the month of October in more than a decade, casting doubt about the government's ability to meet its year-end fiscal target. "The worse-than-expected fiscal data could hurt the government credibility, fueling the discussion about a possible downgrade of Brazil's ratings in the future, which could translate into a weaker real," said a trader with a Brazilian bank. Interest-rate futures rose as the fiscal numbers added to fears that heightened government spending will make it difficult for the central bank to reduce the pace of monetary tightening. Yields paid on the interest-rate contract maturing in January 2017 rose 7 basis points to 12.14 percent, after dropping 12 basis points on Thursday on bets the central bank would slow down the pace of interest-rate hikes next year. Also boosting Brazil's interest-rate futures were bets that state-run oil company Petrobras would announce an increase in domestic fuel prices later in the day. "The performance of the interest-rate market is related to expectations of an increase in fuel prices," said Waldir Kiel, a trader with H. Commcor brokerage. "Markets believe the price increase would have an impact on inflation, forcing the central bank to further raise the benchmark Selic rate." Other Latin American currencies posted more modest losses, with the Mexican peso dropping 0.25 percent in thin volumes due to a shortened U.S. trading session following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Mexican currency had surged on Thursday on bets the government will seek big reforms in the oil industry. Investors believe President Enrique Pena Nieto is nearing a deal with the main conservative party after the country's main left-wing party pulled out of a pact that was forged to help pass economic reforms. Latin American currencies at 1510 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3295 -0.58 -12.43 Mexico peso 13.1020 -0.25 -1.81 Chile peso 529.9000 -0.32 -9.66 Colombia peso 1931.5000 -0.20 -8.57 Peru sol 2.8020 0.00 -8.96 Argentina peso 6.1350 -0.16 -19.93 Argentina peso 9.5900 1.04 -29.30