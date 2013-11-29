FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real nears 3-month low on weak fiscal data
November 29, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real nears 3-month low on weak fiscal data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real weakened to
a nearly three-month low on Friday after the country posted a
weaker-than-expected October primary budget surplus, fueling
concerns that a flagging economy could trigger a credit rating
downgrade next year.
    The real  dropped 0.89 percent to 2.3368 per
dollar, its weakest close since early September, after the
central bank said Brazil posted its smallest primary budget
surplus in more than a decade.
    The disappointing figures cast doubt about the government's
ability to meet its year-end fiscal target. 
    "The worse-than-expected fiscal data could hurt the
government credibility, fueling the discussion about a possible
downgrade of Brazil's ratings in the future, which could
translate into a weaker real," said a trader with a Brazilian
bank.
    The currency is down more than 12 percent for the year.
    Other Latin American currencies posted more modest losses,
with the Mexican peso dropping 0.25 percent in thin
volume due to a shortened U.S. trading session following the
Thanksgiving holiday.
    The Mexican currency had surged on Thursday on bets the
government will seek big reforms in the oil industry. Investors
believe President Enrique Pena Nieto is nearing a deal with the
main conservative party after the country's main left-wing party
pulled out of a pact that was forged to help pass economic
reforms.

 Latin American currencies at 1510 GMT:
    
 Currencies                                   daily %      YTD %
                                               change     change
                                    Latest             
 Brazil real                        2.3368      -0.89     -12.70
                                                       
 Mexico peso                       13.1020      -0.25      -1.81
                                                       
 Chile peso                       532.2000      -0.75     -10.05
                                                       
 Colombia peso                   1932.0000      -0.23      -8.59
 Peru sol                           2.7980       0.14      -8.83
                                                       
 Argentina peso (interbank)         6.1400      -0.24     -19.99
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)          9.5400       1.57     -28.93

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
