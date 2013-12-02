FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Real sinks past 2.35/dlr, Mexico peso at 3-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazil's real slumped to
a 3-month low on Monday and the Mexican peso sank after
stronger-than-expected U.S. factory activity data added to bets
that policymakers would soon start to cut back on U.S. stimulus.
    * On Monday, data showed U.S. factory activity hit a
2-1/2-year high in November while construction spending
increased solidly in October, brightening the U.S. economic
outlook. 
    * Positive U.S. economic data raises fears that the Federal
Reserve will begin to cut back its $85 billion in monthly
stimulus, which had boosted investor appetite for riskier,
higher yielding emerging market assets. 
    * Mexico, whose economy is intertwined with the United
States, saw its currency shed 0.87 percent to 13.216 per
dollar, its weakest close since Nov. 11. 
    * The Brazilian real  dropped 0.71 percent to
2.3535 per dollar, its weakest level since early September.
    * Also weighing on the real were concerns about Brazil's
fiscal performance, which had already driven its currency nearly
1 percent lower on Friday. "The market remains speculating about
the withdrawal of U.S. stimulus, and still worried abut the
domestic fiscal issues," said Jose Carlos Amado, a trader with
Renascenca brokerage. 
    * Investors remained cautious ahead of a heavy schedule for
economic data releases in Brazil, including numbers for the
third-quarter gross domestic product on Tuesday, October
industrial production on Wednesday, and the November IPCA
inflation index on Friday, as well as minutes of the central
bank's latest monetary policy on Thursday.


 Latin American currencies at 2216 GMT:
    
 Currencies                               daily %     YTD %
                                           change    change
                                 Latest            
 Brazil real                     2.3535     -0.71    -13.32
                                                   
 Mexico peso                    13.216     -0.87     -2.73
                                                   
 Chile peso                    532.5000     -0.06    -10.10
                                                   
 Colombia peso                1933.4500     -0.07     -8.66
                                                   
 Peru sol                        2.8040     -0.21     -9.02
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      6.1550     -0.20    -20.19
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)       9.1800      4.25    -26.14

