Peruvian stock index drops to lowest level in more than two years

LIMA, May 16 (Reuters) - Peruvian stock index dropped 4.16 percent to its lowest level in more than two years on Thursday on slipping metal prices and the Andean nation’s slow economic expansion in March.

Peru’s stock index fell to 16,416.57 points on Thursday at the close of the market, its lowest level since September 10, 2010. It was the biggest percentage plunge for the index since August of 2011.

On Wednesday Peru posted an economic expansion of just 3.01 percent in March compared to the same month a year ago.