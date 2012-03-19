EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, Brazil heads back toward key level

* Falabella ADR report lifts Chilean retailer

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.33 pct, Chile IPSA up 1.04 pct

By Michael O‘Boyle

March 19 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Monday, tracking global equities higher, and Brazil’s key index prepared to make another attempt to break a key resistance level.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.35 percent as Brazil’s benchmark gauge edged back toward an 11-month high hit last week.

Investors cautiously pushed stocks higher as they awaited more evidence that a U.S. economic recovery is gaining steam and that a slowdown in Chinese growth will not deepen more than expected. China and the United States are Latin America’s top trading partners.

After surging since late last year on a tide of renewed interest from foreign investors, Brazilian stocks will need significant inflows to push higher, analysts said.

“We had huge rises in the first part of the year, and investors are not too comfortable to send more money now,” said Daniel Marques, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.

March factory sentiment polls from China, Brazil’s top trading partner, are due this week. A contraction in export orders worried investors in February that slowing Chinese demand could weigh on commodity exporters, such as Brazilian iron miner Vale.

More weak data could hurt Brazilian stocks, but better-than-expected reports out of China could boost the outlook for Vale, which slumped in early March.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index added a slight 0.37 percent to 67,932.

The Bovespa is facing a key resistance level at 69,000 and it will need to break it on decent volume in the coming sessions to open up the chance for gains to 72,000, Marques said.

If stocks fail to keep rising, it may be more likely to see a correction of more than 4 percent back to support at 65,000 points, he said.

Brazil’s Bovespa has gained nearly 20 percent this year after slipping 18 percent in 2011, boosted by interest rate cuts by the central bank in a bid to counter a slowdown in local industry that is being weighed down by a strong real currency.

In Monday trade, Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, rose 1.65 percent while retailer Lojas Americanas gained 2.978 percent.

Chile’s IPSA stock index rose 1.2 percent, lifted by a 2.23 percent jump in shares of leading retailer Falabella after a report that it is planning to issue American Depositary Receipts in New York and will expand into Mexico, traders said.

Newspaper Diario Financiero reported Falabella planned to issue the ADRs to court foreign investment funds, citing a source close to the company. Falabella had no immediate comment on the report.

The Mexican stock market was closed for a local holiday.