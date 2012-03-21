EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, Mexico's IPC at 5-week high

* Brazilian stocks fall on concern over China slowdown

* Mexican shares rally after suspended session

* Brazil’s Bovespa falls 0.33 percent, Mexico’s IPC up 0.71 percent

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian shares fell on W ednesday for a second straight session, led by commodities stocks, on persistent worries about slowing growth in China.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s IPC stock index gained, driven by telecommunications giant America Movil after the last session was cut short by a strong earthquake.

Both indexes have been trading near month highs but have been unable to break past key resistance levels as investors look for signs of a strengthening global economic outlook.

“Markets in general are very worried about growth in China,” said Eduardo Costa, a trader at Miami-based brokerage Bulltick.

In Brazil, the Bovespa index fell 0.33 percent to 67,071 a day after the world’s biggest miner BHP Billiton said it saw flattening Chinese demand for iron ore.

“There is such a great weight on commodities. It’s natural that (the Bovespa) would underperform,” Costa added.

Commodities companies and exporters of raw materials account for about 55 percent of the Bovespa. China is Brazil’s largest trading partner and a key customer for Latin American exports of soybeans, copper, and iron ore - a key steelmaking ingredient.

Steelmaker Gerdau led declines on the Bovespa, falling 2 percent and miner Vale, the world’s biggest iron ore producer, fell 0.72 percent. The company said on Monday the rail line that connects its single largest mine to a seaport would reopen by Tuesday after a collapsed structure closed it on Friday.

In Mexico, the benchmark IPC stock index advanced 0.71 percent to 38,328, recovering losses made in the last session, which was suspended early after an earthquake rattled the capital city where the exchange operates. The index hit five-week intraday highs.

“This is the effect of being closed part of the day yesterday and on Monday,” said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. “We are recuperating from the days that we were closed.”

The IPC has advanced about 3 percent after a lackluster 2011 as investors bet on an improving economy in the United States - Mexico’s top trading partner. But recent data has been mixed and the IPC is trading in narrow ranges near record highs as it struggles to break above 38,500.

On Wednesday fresh data showed home resales in the United States - where Mexico sends near 80 percent of its exports - unexpectedly fell in February and the supply of properties on the market rose.

“It wasn’t really bad data but it wasn’t data that is going to cheer the market either,” Rodriguez said.

Cement maker Cemex jumped 2.92 percent, continuing sharp gains seen immediately after a 7.4 earthquake rocked the Pacific coast of Mexico on Tuesday. America Movil, which accounts for more than 20 percent of the index’s weight, also drove gains, up 1.06 percent.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.12 percent.

Chile’s IPSA stock index advanced 0.21 percent. Shares of Santander Chile , Chile’s largest bank, added 1.4 percent.