EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at 3-month low, global economy weighs

* U.S. payrolls data worse than expected

* Greek, French elections eyed

* Brazil Bovespa off 2.1 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.4 pct

By Asher Levine and Lizbeth Salazar

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell to their lowest level in over three months on Friday after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers and disappointing euro zone business activity data sapped investor demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 1 .43 percent, logging a seventh straight weekly loss as worry grew over global growth prospects and investors were cautious ahead of elections in Europe over the weekend.

Data showed U.S. employers cut back on hiring for a third straight month in April, f eeding concern about the pace of recovery in the world’s largest economy and key regional trading partner. [ID :nL1E8G414Y]

“This brings a negative signal for the American economy, that it continues locked up,” said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca DTVM in Sao Paulo. “If the U.S. recovery remains slow, it’s bad for the world economy, it will increase risk aversion and that will affect stocks.”

Piling on global growth concerns, euro zone purchasing managers index data on Friday suggested a recession across Europe’s currency union could now extend to mid-year and be deeper than previously thought.

Worries over global economic growth tends to lead investors away from riskier Latin American assets in favor of traditional safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a second straight session, sliding 2 .07 p ercent to 6 0,820.93 with mining giant Vale and Petrobras weighing heavily on the index. The Bov espa logged a 1.4 per cent weekly loss, its second decline in a row.

Vale dropped 2.65 percent after it suffered a legal setback late on Thursday regarding disputed tax claims levied against the iron-ore producer.

Preferred shares of Petrobras declined 4.30 p ercent. T he state-controlled oil company reported its output fell in March due to maintenance on offshore platforms and suspension of a production field.

Joao Simoes, a portfolio manager with Duna Asset Management in Sao Paulo pointed out when those two stocks, which are the two biggest contributors to the Bovespa index, post significant losses, it tends to cause a broad sell-off of Brazilian shares.

Gol Linhas Aéreas, Brazil’s second-largest airline, gained 5 .19 p ercent after it committed to a smaller fleet for the next three years, as part of a plan to control costs after posting its third loss in a year.

Mexico’s IPC index fell its most in nearly two weeks, slipping 0 .43 percent to 39,408.61.

“The market is going to continue more or less in the 39,000 range,” said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst with Mexico City brokerage Monex. “We are entering a period where that economic data and the news could be complicated more than positive and this could limit advances in the market.”

Elections will be held in Europe on Sunday that could bring new leadership to France and Greece with many voters motivated by a backlash against severe austerity measures.

Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico weighed most heavily on the index, as shares slipped nearly 2 .16 percent to trade around a five-month low. Its shares have slumped around 18 pe rcent from near a record high since allegations last week it may have bribed Mexican officials to speed new store openings.

Homebuilder Geo shed 3.71 percent to a near five-month low, bringing its two-day losses to more than 10 percent since releasing its first quarter earnings.

Chile’s IPSA index capped a two-day slide, rising 0 .18 p ercent to 4 ,529.21. T he index ended the week down around 1 percent, slipping for a second straight week.

Industrial conglomerate Copec added 0.80 percent while Banco Santander Chile increased 0.70 percent.