EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on Greek bank concerns

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks reversed early gains on Wednesday after a report the European Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks reignited worries the debt-laden country may exit the euro zone.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slid for a fourth straight session and hit its lowest level since November. Brazil’s Bovespa index fell to the lowest point since December, erasing its gains for the year.

Although Latin American shares had risen earlier after data showed U.S. industrial production grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in April, the market turned sour after Reuters reported the ECB has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks because they have not been successfully recapitalized.

A political impasse in Greece has led investors to sell off riskier Latin American assets in recent days in favor of safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar.

“The Greece question is now mostly priced into the market, but there is some volatility that will remain, as it’s clear other problems may come along,” said Joao Pedro Brugger, who helps oversee 160 million reais ($80 million) at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.38 percent to 3,482.76. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index showed shares at their most “oversold” level in nine months.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.47 percent to 55,973.98. The decline erased the year-to-date gains, which had topped 20 percent in mid-March.

The index was supported by preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras, which rose as much as 5 percent after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results late Tuesday.

Shares of JBS, the world’s largest beef producer, plunged 6.6 percent after the company’s first-quarter profit fell 21 percent as deferred tax charges and operating costs rose. Analysts said lower-than-expected margins in the company’s U.S. operations added pressure to the stock.

“The next few days will be very critical in defining the short-term outlook for the market,” Brugger said. “The index hit an important technical level at 56,500 points yesterday, and if it shows support at that level again, the index could return to around 62,000 points, but not much further.”

Mexico’s IPC index fell for a fourth straight day, losing 1.21 percent to 37,484.53.

Retail and banking firm Grupo Elektra fell 11 percent after its stock was dropped from the MSCI Mexico Index on Tuesday.

America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.71 percent, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa slipped 0.6 percent.

Chile’s IPSA index posted its biggest gain in nearly a month, rising 0.55 percent to 4,381.81. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in “oversold” territory, suggesting stocks may have more room to rise more in coming days.

Retailer Falabella added 2.24 percent, contributing the most to the index’s gains, while industrial conglomerate Copec rose 0.81 percent.