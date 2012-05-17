EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on euro zone worries

* Spain’s borrowing costs rise as contagion feared

* Shares volatile as risk aversion offsets bargain hunting

* Brazil’s Bovespa loses 0.57 percent, Mexico’s IPC up 0.45 percent

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Thursday as rising Spanish borrowing costs and ongoing political turmoil in Greece raised fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.65 percent to 3,444.64, its lowest in nearly six months. The index has fallen over 12 percent in May, on track for its worst month in eight.

Investor jitters over a worsening euro zone debt crisis continued on Thursday as new data confirmed Spain is back in recession, sending its bond yields soaring and adding to fears it may suffer contagion from a potential Greek default.

Shares remained volatile throughout the session, as bargain-hunters looked to pick up inexpensive stocks while risk-averse investors cut exposure to Latin American assets in favor of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar.

“The environment is not favorable for risk assets and the fundamentals don’t support good performance from them,” said Rogerio Freitas, a partner with Teorica Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “We’re not casting aside the possibility of an environment that is just as negative as the one we saw in 2008.”

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for an eighth straight session, losing 0.57 percent to 55,568.20.

The Bovespa is down 9.5 percent this month alone, and hasn’t fallen more than 8 pct in a month since the depths of the financial crisis in October 2008.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras dropped 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index’s losses, while rival OGX provided support, adding 2.15 percent.

“While the Europe question is hovering, much of it is already priced in,” said Raphael Martelo, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. “Still, it is a very uncertain environment, and we will continue to see a lot of volatility because of that.”

Mexico’s IPC index gained 0.45 percent to 37,681.67, as a technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics flashed a buy signal, suggesting stocks may be due to rally in coming sessions.

Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 0.86 percent, driving gains in the index, while cement manufacturer Cemex added 1.97 percent.

“It’s a technical rebound,” said Roberto Larenas, head of equity markets at brokerage Finamex in Mexico City. “Around 37,500, the market is very attractive. After falling 1,500 points in the short term, investors are coming back in.”

Chile’s IPSA index slid 0.67 percent to 4,284.67 as a technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in “oversold” territory for a fourth straight day.

Banco Santander Chile lost 0.81 percent, driving the index’s losses, while retailer Cencosud dropped 0.56 percent.