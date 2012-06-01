EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on global economy worries

* U.S. jobs growth in May below expectations

* Brazil economy grows more slowly than expected in Q1

* Brazil Bovespa down 2.0 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.8 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks dropped on Friday after the United States posted its weakest monthly job growth in a year and data showed Brazil’s economy grew slower than expected in the first quarter, dampening investor optimism over a global economic recovery.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its sharpest drop in more than a week, declining 2.17 percent to 3,320.12. The index also lost more than 2 percent on the week.

Shares fell after the U.S. Labor Department said May jobs growth in the world’s largest economy was the lowest in a year, falling far below market expectations and suggesting that economic recovery there was faltering.

Further souring growth expectations, purchasing managers index data on Friday from the euro zone and China - key trading partners for Brazil and large purchasers of Latin American commodities such as iron ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum - showed manufacturing output shrinking in both regions.

“We are seeing a strong aversion to risk, with bad news around the world and a fall in economic activity in almost all countries, showing that the European crisis is beginning to affect the global economy,” said Newton Rosa, chief economist with SulAmérica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

The slowdown was reflected by data on Friday showing Brazil’s economy grew a worse-than-expected 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

Investors responded by selling off shares of commodities companies, which are closely tied to global growth, as well as homebuilders and consumer product manufacturers, whose fortunes are more closely linked to domestic demand.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped 2 percent to settle at 53,402.90 points. The index also closed the week with a 1.9 percent loss, its sixth weekly loss in a row.

“The Bovespa retraced the losses a bit in the early afternoon, with investors thinking it had fallen too much already,” said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, trader at Renascenca in Sao Paulo. “We saw some movement of investors looking for opportunities to buy, but the market in general is very ugly.”

OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, dropped 5.92 percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while miner Vale slipped 1.63 percent.

The Bovespa saw a net 2.73 billion reais ($1.34 billion) outflow of foreign funds in the month through May 29, as global investors sold off riskier Brazilian shares on mounting fears of a global crisis and a slowdown in domestic economic growth.

“At one point, Brazil grew much faster than the rest of the world - it was the goose that laid the golden egg,” said Flavio Serrano, economist with Banco Espirito Santo in Sao Paulo. “But there has been a slowdown in growth, the consumption expansion model hasn’t been enough to leave the economy as strong as investors would like, so they are now looking for other investment opportunities in other parts of the world.”

Mexico’s IPC index fell the most in nearly three weeks, sliding 1.82 percent to 37,182.37. The index lost 0.8 percent on the week.

Dragging down the index, retailer and financier Grupo Elektra plunged 6.27 percent and bottler Femsa dropped 2.25 percent.

Shares in Elektra have dived more than 60 percent since mid-April when the IPC announced changes that would change the company’s weighting in the exchange.

Chile’s IPSA index snapped a six-day rally and posted its biggest drop in over a week, losing 0.87 percent to end at 4,280.51. However, the index still posted a 0.6 percent gain on the week, its best performance since mid-April.

Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 2.68 percent and LAN Airlines declined 3.54 percent.