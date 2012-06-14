EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on Merkel comments, Spain debt

* Germany Chancellor Merkel rejects call for eurobonds

* Spain 10-year bond yields climb to euro-era highs

* Brazil Bovespa x 0.00 pct, Mexico IPC x 0.00 pct

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell their most in nearly two weeks on Thursday after Germany rebuffed calls to help underwrite the euro zone’s debt, stoking fears the region’s crisis is far from over and sapping demand for riskier assets.

Concerns about the future of Greece in the euro zone following a national election on Sunday added to investor caution. A two percent plunge in shares of Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras weighed on the Bovespa.

The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a two-day rally, dropping 0.63 percent to 3,381.84 and falling below its 21-day simple moving average, a level that has provided resistance since early March.

Shares fell after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday rejected what she called “miracle solutions” such as issuing joint euro bonds or creating a Europe-wide deposit guarantee scheme - measures backed by leaders of France, Italy and Spain.

Germany’s position, along with a downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service of Spain’s credit rating late Wednesday, helped push Spain’s 10-year bond yield to euro-era highs. That raised fears among investors that the debt-laden country’s financing problems may be worsening.

Concern over a widening euro zone debt crisis has led to a recent sell-off in riskier Latin American assets in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.

“If we had all this repercussion in the market because of Greece, imagine how it will be now with Spain, which is a much bigger country,” said Jose Goes, an analyst with brokerage Stock Assets in Sao Paulo. “The only thing certain at this point is that the market will stay very volatile, with a tendency to fall, as the situation abroad is still very complicated.”

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index was choppy, trading nearly unchanged at 55,660.10.

Preferred shares of oil giant Petrobras lost 2.17 percent after the state-controlled company said Thursday it will earmark more money for exploration and production in its five-year investment plan.

Iron ore giant Vale slipped 0.32 percent, while steelmaker Gerdau dropped 0.75 percent.

Mexico’s IPC index rose for the second session in three, adding 0.37 percent to 37,281.13.

Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa climbed 1.22 percent after Mexico’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had approved with conditions the company’s bid for half of cell phone company Iusacell.

The purchase may allow for a stronger rival to billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, shares of which lost 0.77 percent.

Shares of Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana jumped more than 10 percent after U.S. club warehouse operator Costco Wholesale Corp announced plans to buy Comercial Mexicana’s 50 percent stake in the company’s Mexican units.

Mexico’s bourse is down 1.76 percent in June on tepid a economic recovery in the United States, the destination of 80 percent of Mexican exports, and the debt crisis in Europe.

“In reality there are some real attractive prices right now but nobody wants to buy,” said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. “The biggest investors prefer to wait and see where the market goes.”

Chile’s IPSA index capped a three-day slide, gaining 0.17 percent to 4,262.84.

Retailer Cencosud rose 0.83 percent, while retailer Falabella climbed 0.46 percent.