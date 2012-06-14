EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed as central banks gird for action

* Central banks ready liquidity response to Greek elections

* Petrobras stock falls after 5-year investment plan

* Brazil’s Bovespa off 0.54 pct, Mexico’s IPC up 0.80 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks gained on Thursday after reports that major central banks are readying coordinated action should Greek elections results cause turmoil in global markets while Brazil’s Bovespa index cut losses on the news.

The MSCI Latin American stock index curbed sharp losses after a senior aide from the Group of 20 leading economies told Reuters that world central banks were preparing to provide liquidity if financial markets become strained after the elections.

The index ended 0.52 percent lower at 3,385.05 points.

Mexican stocks jumped on the news, tracking a sharp rise in U.S. stocks.

“The rise today is not based on a good program or something real, it’s a hope,” said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico. “The real test is going to be Sunday with Greece and the response of European leaders.”

Concern over a widening euro zone debt crisis and fears Greece could exit the euro zone if elections favor anti-bailout candidates has led to a recent sell-off in riskier assets, such as Latin American stocks.

The region’s markets have seen volume slip steadily this week as a deteriorating situation in Europe piles on concerns about Greece and investors step to the sidelines.

“The market is on hold now, nobody wants to take investment positions before the definitions about Spain and Greece come out,” said Rafael Vendramine, a trader at Espírito Santo Investment Bank.

Further spooking already jittery investors, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Spain’s credit rating to a notch above “junk” late Wednesday, helping to push the country’s 10-year bond yield above 7 percent on Thursday before retreating.

In Brazil, a 3.86 percent plunge in shares of oil giant Petrobras weighed down the Bovespa, which closed 0.54 percent lower.

Preferred shares of the state-controlled company fell after it unveiled a five-year investment plan that cut its oil and gas output while earmarking more money for exploration and production.

The expected drop in output and rise investment costs disappointed markets, Vendramine added.

The oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista OGX declined 2.58 percent.

Mexico’s IPC index rose 0.80 percent to 37,440.48 points.

Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa climbed 2.04 percent after Mexico’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had approved with conditions the company’s bid for half of cellphone company Iusacell.

The purchase may allow for a stronger rival to billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, shares of which lost 0.65 percent.

Shares of Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana surged 11.9 percent after U.S. club warehouse operator Costco Wholesale Corp announced plans to buy its joint venture partner Comercial Mexicana’s 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit.

Chile’s IPSA index capped a three-day slide, gaining 0.45 percent to 4,262.84.

Retailer Cencosud rose 4.64 percent, while retailer Falabella climbed 2.64 percent.