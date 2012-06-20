EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks mostly up on Fed news

* U.S. Fed extends “Operation Twist” until year-end

* Brazil Bovespa off 0.05 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.74 pct

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would extend a stimulus program to help support a recovery in the world’s largest economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rallied for a fourth straight session, adding 0.49 percent to 3,562.25, but the stimulus announcement fell short of hopes for more aggressive measures, limiting gains.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday announced it would extend a bond-buying program known as “Operation Twist” until the end of the year. The program seeks to bring down long-term borrowing costs by selling bonds with shorter maturities and buying longer-term securities.

The Fed also repeated in its post-meeting statement that it expects to keep rates “exceptionally low” at least through 2014, citing significant risks to the economic outlook due to strains in global financial markets.

More Fed stimulus tends to increase demand for riskier assets and reduce flows to safe havens such as U.S. government bonds.

“The extension of Twist was expected, perhaps it wasn’t everything the market wanted but the tone of the statement was more dovish than previous ones,” said Thiago Carlos, an economist with Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “It was a reevaluation of the statement that moved the market into positive territory, as it offers a greater possibility for more stimulus ahead.”

Mexico’s IPC index rallied for a fifth straight day, gaining 0.74 percent to end at 38,973.64. The index closed above its 50-day simple moving average for the first time in over five weeks.

But Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico, said the IPC could soon hit resistance at 39,200 points where it would likely see a sell-off as investors cashed in their profits.

Retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra gained 10.8 percent, contributing to the index’s gains. Shares in the company soared over 16 percent in the previous session after it closed some derivatives positions in a move that could help it hold onto a place in the country’s benchmark index, traders said.

Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 0.84 percent after data on Wednesday showed Mexican retail sales in April rose less than expected on a yearly basis.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.29 percent after Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it has no plans to interfere in the company’s hostile bid for Dutch peer KPN.

In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index capped a four-day rally, slipping 0.05 percent to 57,166.55 points.

“The market has gone up in the previous days on the expectation that Fed would announce something much better, but the market has the perception that today’s announcement is not enough,” Marcio Cardoso, director at Titulo brokerage in Sao Paulo. “The situation continues (to be) grim in Europe, and it is only natural to have a bit of selling movement after the gains of the Bovespa in the last sessions.”

Commodities exporters drove gains in the index, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras rising 1.27 percent and shares of Vale, the world’s largest producer of iron ore, gaining 0.35 percent.

Banking shares weighed heavily on the index. Itau Unibanco , Brazil’s largest non-government bank, lost 1.41 percent, while rival Banco Bradesco slipped 0.80 percent.

“The outlook for loan defaults is weighing a bit on banking shares, leaving investors a bit more nervous about the possibility that banks will have to make bigger provisions for bad loans,” said Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Consumer defaults in Brazil rose in May at the fastest pace this year, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Friday.

Chile’s IPSA index posted gains for a fifth straight session, adding 0.92 percent to close at 4,396.78 fueled by rising energy shares as recent rains made more likely an increase in hydroelectric power generation at a lower cost.

Electric utility Endesa Chile added 2.45 percent while its parent company, energy holding company Enersis , increased 1.31 percent. Rival Colbun climbed 2.48 percent.