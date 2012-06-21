EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks snap rally as slowdown weighs

* Data shows U.S., euro zone economic growth still weak

* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.91 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.17 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Lizbeth Salazar

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Thursday after weak manufacturing data around the world deepened concerns about an economic slowdown in a market already disappointed by central bank actions.

The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a four-day rally, declining 2.51 percent as stocks in Brazil tumbled by their most in more than a month.

Top regional trading partner, the United States saw manufacturing grow at its slowest pace in 11 months in June while business activity shrank for a fifth straight month across the euro zone.

The data came after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors betting on a new round of major bond buying. U.S. policymakers opted on Wednesday to extend a less aggressive stimulus program to sell short term debt and buy an equal amount of long term bonds.

“With the economic data from today and the Fed’s measures yesterday, investors are beginning to panic about signals of a larger slowdown in the global economy and are taking profits,” said Fernando Gonzalez, head of consultancy Fast Profit.

Adding to the negative global growth outlook, data showed China’s factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month in June as export orders sentiment hit its weakest level since early 2009, indicating the country’s economic trough may extend well into the third quarter.

Moreover, investors waited on a possible announcement of credit rating downgrades from Moody’s Investors Service of some of the world’s biggest banks.

“The fear is that these banks are less solvent than the market realizes” said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst with Mexican brokerage Finamex.

Brazil’s Bovespa index notched its biggest daily loss in more than a month, falling 2.91 percent to 55,505.17.

The soft numbers in top commodity consumer China especially hurt Brazil, a top trading partner. The Asian giant a key purchaser of Latin American exports such as iron ore, soybeans and petroleum.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world’s largest iron-ore miner, lost 2.51 percent and steelmaker Gerdau slipped 3.60 percent.

Banking shares also slipped after data on Wednesday showed bounced checks in Brazil rose in May to the highest level since 2009, according to credit research company Serasa Experian.

Itau Unibanco, Brazil’s largest non-government bank, fell 3.93 percent. Rival Banco Bradesco fell 2.89 percent.

Mexico’s IPC index broke a five-day rally, down 1.17 percent to 38,515.94 after reaching a month high in the previous session.

Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico’s biggest retailer, dropped 5.11 percent, contributing most to the index’s decline. The falls came after the company slashed its planned store openings for 2012 and cut its planned investment spending by 11 percent on Wednesday as it investigates allegations it bribed local officials to open stores more quickly.

Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City, said the IPC could tumble further if it falls past key support levels at 38,500 and 38,300 points.

Chile’s IPSA index lost 0.8 percent to 4,361.58 led by declines in retailer Falabella down 0.89 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec fell 3.59 percent.