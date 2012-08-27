EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on China data, cenbanks eyed

* July industrial profits drop in major trade partner China * Volume low as investors await signs of cenbank action * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.54 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.59 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Aug 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks dropped for the seventh straight session o n M onday on renewed concerns over an economic slowdown in major trade partner China and uncertainty about the timetable of possible central bank stimulus abroad. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.56 percent to 3,600.14 - its largest fall since mid-August. Commodities drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to a third straight loss after data showed combined industrial profits in China dropped 5.4 percent in July from a year ago. The fall quickened from June's 1.7 percent decline and reinforced calls for more policy easing to boost the country's slowing economy. China is Brazil's top trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as soy, petroleum, copper and iron ore. "China has shown persistent signs of slowing," said Rodrigo Melo, chief economist at Maua Sekular, an asset management firm in Sao Paulo. "The price of iron ore dropped too, which ends up having an impact on Vale, which has considerable weight. "The price of iron ore falling is a sign that things in China are not going well," Melo added. Brazil's Bovespa fell 0.54 percent to 58,111.46 - its third consecutive decline. The index has been stuck between 57,600 and 60,000 points for nearly three weeks. Investors are looking ahead to a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for clarity on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do to stimulate the economy further and how the European Central Bank will tackle the bloc's credit crisis. "In the United States, despite some better signs of activity, everything points to (the Fed) signaling some kind of easing in the Jackson Hole meeting and this will probably give some support to the stock markets abroad," said Melo. "People expect something to happen, but if nothing happens in September, then the market could get a bit worse." Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, fell 1.56 percent, its weakest level since 2009, contributing most to the Bovespa's decline. Shares of steelmaker Usiminas fell 2.38 percent after Barclays analysts cut their price target on the shares to 7 reais from 9 reais previously. Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, rose 1.46 percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts raised their 2013 year-end price target for the shares. Mexico's IPC index slipped for the seventh session in eight, falling 0.59 percent to 39,972.85. "The market had risen strongly since June, and now we're seeing a process of readjustment led by domestic news," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in Mexico City. "But it's not news that's in favor of the market, it's the opposite: the Mexichem case, the Walmex case, and so on." Industrial conglomerate Mexichem, which on Monday said it plans to raise about $2 billion to refinance existing debt by issuing shares and debt, weighed on Mexico's IPC index, off 5.69 percent. So too did a decision in the Delaware Supreme Court that found mining company Southern Copper overpaid to buy a company from its controlling shareholder, Grupo Mexico , costing the Mexican mining giant $2 billion. Its shares ended the day down 2.80 percent [ID: nL1E8JRAEY], while shares of Mexichem fell the most in 11 months. Chile's IPSA index slumped for the fifth straight session, losing 0.76 percent to 4,156.37. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2039 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,600.14 -0.56 -0.06 Brazil Bovespa 58,111.46 -0.54 2.39 Mexico IPC 39,972.85 -0.59 7.81 Chile IPSA 4,156.37 -0.76 -0.51 Chile IGPA 20,177.56 -0.61 0.24 Argentina MerVal 2,460.72 0.07 -0.08 Colombia IGBC 14,199.69 0.26 12.11 Peru IGRA 20,265.77 0.25 4.07 Venezuela IBC 291,944.31 -1.3 149.45