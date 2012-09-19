EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on Japan stimulus

* Bank of Japan announces further monetary easing * U.S. existing home sales rise faster than expected * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.03 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.35 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks tracked global markets higher on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan said it would offer new measures to stimulate economic activity, feeding demand for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index recovered from a two-day slump, gaining 0.6 percent to 3,790.28 and finding support at its 200-day moving average for the third session in four. Steelmakers and oil firm OGX supported Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index while homebuilders drove gains in Mexico's IPC index. Japan's central bank on Wednesday said it would increase its asset buying and loan program in a effort to counter weakening exports and slowing growth in China. The bid to boost growth in the world's third largest economy comes on the heels of aggressive monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week, with the resulting additional liquidity and decline in risk aversion helping boost Latin American shares to a nearly 7 percent gain in the month to date. "With countries injecting money into their economies and the Bank of Japan increasing its asset purchases, it all adds up to an increase in demand for risk assets," said Bruno Martins, a trader with Banco Daycoval in Sao Paulo. "If we don't see a big rupture in Europe or anything very unexpected, the trend remains positive." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index extended a recent gaining trend after a two-day pause, rising 1.03 percent to 62,438.90. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index crossed into "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may find resistance ahead. OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 2.6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil added 2.5 percent. Steelmaker Usiminas gained 3 percent, while rival CSN climbed 1.64 percent and iron-ore giant Vale edged 0.4 percent higher. Analysts said the gains in steelmaking and commodities shares were partially driven by data on Wednesday that showed the pace of U.S. home resales rose much faster than expected in August. "Investors are starting to take on a bit more risk, betting that the worst of the global slowdown is priced in and we could see a slight improvement from here on, which is feeding some demand for stocks like Petrobras, Vale, and steelmakers," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. He added that the Bovespa is likely to face resistance near 63,000 points, however. Mexico's IPC index climbed its most in four sessions, adding 0.35 percent to 40,731.05, as shares of homebuilders Urbi and Homex rose 3.5 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Shares of cement manufacturer Cemex, the biggest Mexican supplier of cement to the United States, rose 1.6 percent, boosted by the strong U.S. housing data. Shares of industrial conglomerate Mexichem edged 0.2 percent lower after the company's shareholders on Wednesday approved the issuance of new stock, part of a broader financing plan to fund an expansion drive. "The IPC will head back to its record high," said Alejandro Fuentes, a chart analyst at BBVA Bancomer in Mexico City. "The IPC has traded in a very clear upward channel since last year, while the Bovespa has had signs of very extreme volatility. If I had to pick one, I would pick the IPC, which has had a clearer trend and a better chance to hit record highs," Fuentes said. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1527 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,790.28 0.6 4.59 Brazil Bovespa 62,438.90 1.03 10.02 Mexico IPC 40,731.05 0.35 9.85 Chile IPSA 4,218.00 0 0.97 Chile IGPA 20,486.10 0.71 1.77 Argentina MerVal 2,492.72 0.03 1.22 Colombia IGBC 14,196.65 -0.44 12.09 Peru IGRA 21,684.00 0.34 11.35 Venezuela IBC 301,353.19 0.77 157.49