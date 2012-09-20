EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global growth concerns

* U.S., China manufacturing remain weak in Sept * Euro zone service sector shrinks * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.94 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.34 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell the most in over two weeks on Thursday after disappointing data from China, the United States and the euro zone underscored concerns that a global economic recovery is still facing significant headwinds. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the third session in four, losing 0.82 percent to 3,737.74 and falling below its 200-day simple moving average, a level the index has struggled to remain above since early May. Commodities exporters and steelmakers dragged Brazil's Bovespa index to its sharpest loss since Sept. 4, while retailers weighed on Mexico's bourse. Increasing concern over global economic growth sapped demand for riskier assets after data Thursday showed U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years in September and China's manufacturing sector shrank for the 11th straight month. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, copper, soy and petroleum. Adding to worries, purchasing managers' index data on Thursday showed the downturn in activity in the euro zone's service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since July 2009. "Bottom line is...there aren't signs that the world is really in a recovery," said Flavio Barros, a manager with Grau Asset Management in Sao Paulo. "Investors will continue to await a new round of data to see if this represented rock bottom. For now, the market should continue at this level." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.94 percent to 61,071.82. "The market is trying to stabilize at these levels, between 60,000 and 62,000 points," Barros added. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner, lost 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while steelmaker CSN dropped 1.7 percent. Units of investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual fell 1.4 percent after it said on Thursday that its private-equity unit would purchase an additional 30 percent stake in local apparel retailer Leader Participações. Shares of state-controlled oil firm Petrobras gained 0.93 percent after the company said late Wednesday that analysis confirmed the discovery of "good quality" crude in a deepwater field south of Rio de Janeiro. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in four, dropping 0.34 percent to 40,800.13. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 0.64 percent as data Thursday showed Mexican retail sales fell by the most in seven months in July. Fund managers are shifting the composition of their portfolios from Brazilian stocks to Mexican shares to protect themselves against further slowing in China, as Mexico has lower trade exposure to Asia. Chile's IPSA index traded little-changed, with losses by industrial conglomerate Copec offsetting gains by retailer Falabella Latin America's key stock indexes at 14:30 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,737.74 -0.82 4.62 Brazil Bovespa 61,071.82 -0.94 7.61 Mexico IPC 40,800.13 -0.34 10.04 Chile IPSA 4,220.76 0.07 1.03 Chile IGPA 20,502.15 0.08 1.85 Argentina MerVal 2,476.28 -0.7 0.55 Colombia IGBC 14,317.17 -0.21 13.04 Peru IGRA 21,607.27 -0.54 10.96 Venezuela IBC 303,279.34 0.64 159.13