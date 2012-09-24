EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy; Bovespa reverses losses

* Bargain-hunters pick up Brazil homebuilders, oil firms * Investors step up bets on China stimulus * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.53 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.2 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were choppy on Monday as investors took advantage of recent losses to pick up shares in Brazilian homebuilders and oil producers. The MSCI Latin American stock index was nearly flat at 3,741.50 points while Mexico's IPC index edged higher. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed early losses to post its biggest gain in more than a week, rising 0.53 percent to 61,644.41 after hitting resistance at 61,800 points. The Bovespa opened lower after data showed German business sentiment dropped in September to its lowest level since early 2010, dampening optimism over an economic recovery in the euro zone and sapping demand for riskier assets. Analysts said the early sell-off helped attract bargain hunters who are placing bets on further government economic stimulus in China, Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities such as iron ore, soybeans, petroleum and copper. "Brazil's market is impacted from abroad in two ways: one is the European crisis and U.S. growth, where Brazil stocks follow based on risk appetite, and the other is China, where Brazil is more directly impacted due to commodities demand," said Dany Rappaport, a partner with Investport in Sao Paulo. China's leadership transition, widely expected to get under way mid-October with the announcement of the date of the 18th Party Congress, might pave the way for more conclusive steps from Beijing to support the economy and the market, according to Citigroup analysts. "I think the expectation is that measures will be taken soon in China, which will help Brazil," Rappaport said, adding that he sees the Bovespa closing the year at 64,000 points. Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty gained 2 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while rival Gafisa added 2.9 percent. "Homebuilders are going through a technical correction as they have fallen more than the average in recent months," said Leandro Silvestrini, an investment advisor with Intrader in Sao Paulo. Oil companies also gained, with OGX, which is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, up 1.1 percent, and state-controlled rival Petrobras rising 0.2 percent. Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.2 percent to 40,418.63. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.43 percent, contributing the most to the index's rise, while mining firm Grupo Mexico added 1 percent. Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.4 percent to 4,214.35 as shares of Banco Santander Chile fell 1.13 percent.  Latin America's key stock indexes at 16:00 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,741.50 -0.07 3.94 Brazil Bovespa 61,644.41 0.53 8.62 Mexico IPC 40,418.63 0.2 9.01 Chile IPSA 4,214.35 -0.4 0.88 Chile IGPA 20,492.68 -0.32 1.80 Argentina MerVal 2,531.75 1.23 2.81 Colombia IGBC 14,165.91 -1.08 11.84 Peru IGRA 21,788.58 -0.44 11.89 Venezuela IBC 321,667.25 5.29 174.84