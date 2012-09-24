FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, Brazil outlook supports
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, Brazil outlook supports

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Brazil consumer confidence, economic activity rebound
    * Bargain-hunters pick up Brazil oil firms, homebuilders
    * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.96 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.55 pct

    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Monday on signs of a stronger economy in Brazil and bets that
the resource-rich market will benefit from recent global
stimulus measures.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index edged up
0.14 percent as stocks in Brazil climbed back toward a
five-month high hit earlier this month. A bout of profit-taking
weighed on the region's stocks last week.
    Data showed consumer confidence in Brazil rose for the first
time in four months in September while a key economic activity
index for July rose by the most in 15 months, backing bets that
an economic slowdown in Brazil may have hit
bottom.  
    An economic deceleration in Brazil weighed heavily on stocks
in Latin America's top economy during the second quarter, but
investor interest in the country recently spiked and its main
stock index has jumped 10 percent since Sept. 4.
    "There has been a swing back to Brazil," said Cameron
Brandt, head of research at fund-tracker EPFR.
    Brazilian stocks slipped from their highest since May last
week after rallying on monetary stimulus plans unveiled this
month by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
    Analysts said the Fed's asset purchase program, known as
quantitative easing, will continue to push investors toward
riskier assets such as stocks and commodities. Brazil's stock
market is dominated by major raw materials producers.
    "The fact that (Brazil) is such a commodity-rich market at a
time when quantitative easing is likely to bid up commodities
prices is working in its favor," Brandt said.
    Global investors pumped more than $800 million into
Brazilian-focused stock funds in the week ending Sept. 19, the
biggest weekly inflow since October 2010, according to EPFR.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed
early losses to post its biggest gain in more than a week,
rising 0.96 percent to 61,909.99.
    "After all the stimulus, the market is following a trend
that is a bit more positive. The picture changed for the better.
We will still see volatility in the stock market, but the trend
is up," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investments in
Rio de Janeiro.
    Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty gained 1.49
percent, while rival Gafisa added 3.52 percent. 
    "Homebuilders are going through a technical correction as
they have fallen more than the average in recent months," said
Leandro Silvestrini, an investment advisor with Intrader in Sao
Paulo.
    Oil companies also gained, with billionaire Eike Batista's
OGX rising 5.07 percent and state-controlled rival
Petrobras adding 1.15 percent.
    Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in
three, adding 0.55 percent to 40,561.22.
    Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.92 percent while
copper miner Grupo Mexico gained 1.28 percent.
    "America Movil really influenced the market as it bounced
back from its stock being punished," said Gerardo Copca, an
analyst at consultancy MetAnalisis in Mexico City. He added that
he expected "moderate gains" as the week progressed. 
    Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.47 percent to 4,211.06
as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM)
 fell 1.35 percent off a more than one-year high.
     SQM, the world's No. 1 lithium producer, won a tender to
develop a lithium concession in Chile, which produces around 40
percent of the metal that is used widely in hybrid vehicles and
computer and smartphone batteries, the Mining Ministry said on
Monday. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                         daily %  year-to-
                         Latest         change     ate %
                                                  change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,749.97      0.15       4.1
                                                
 Brazil Bovespa            61,909.99      0.96      9.08
                                                
 Mexico IPC                40,561.22      0.55      9.40
                                                
 Chile IPSA                 4,211.06     -0.47      0.80
                                                
 Chile IGPA                20,480.46     -0.37      1.74
                                                
 Argentina MerVal           2,531.75      1.23      2.81
                                                
 Colombia IGBC             14,159.37     -1.12     11.79
                                                
 Peru IGRA                 21,784.77     -0.46     11.87
                                                
 Venezuela IBC            304,316.91     -0.39    160.02

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.