EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as Brazil banks weigh

* Brazil banks fall on fears of gov't pressure on spreads * Steelmakers drop on Bovespa, lenders support Mexico's IPC * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.82 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell the most in three weeks on Tuesday, even as global share prices rose, on concern over government intervention in the country's banking sector. The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its biggest intraday loss since Sept. 4, falling 0.93 percent to 3,715.21 but finding support at its 150-day simple moving average. Financial firms helped support Mexico's IPC index. Investors shrugged off a rise in global markets as local factors weighed heavily on Brazilian stocks, driving the benchmark Bovespa stock index down 1.82 percent to 60,783.88. Banks contributed most to the index's decline after lender Banco Bradesco said on Monday that it would cut interest rates on all its credit card products, reigniting concern that government pressure to reduce banking spreads would chip away at lenders' bottom lines. President Dilma Rousseff's government has made a priority of reducing Brazil's bank spreads, or the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans, in an effort to support a sluggish recovery in Latin America's top economy. Bradesco shares lost nearly 6 percent, their biggest plunge in over a year, while shares of state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil fell 3 percent. "Bradesco reduced interest rates on cards, so the market chatter returned to government pressure on spreads and the expectation for lower return on equity for banks," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, were down 5.5 percent, the most in five months, while those of Banco Santander Brasil lost 3.8 percent. Steelmakers also slumped, with preferred shares of Usiminas down more than 6 percent after Goldman Sachs analysts cut their recommendation on the shares, saying recent gains were overdone. "The fall in steelmakers can be understood as a natural pullback following strong gains in the month," said Andre Paes, head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil. Shares of steelmaker CSN sank after a local newspaper said on Tuesday that the flat steel producer is considering a bid for ThyssenKrupp's money-losing Steel Americas unit. "The big question in relation to a possible takeover is how exactly the acquisition would be done. While it could be positive in the medium-term, in the short-term is brings up more doubts over the company's cash position," Paes said. The Bovespa has hovered near 61,500 points for the last eight sessions following a sharp rise triggered by a third round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "We've had strong gains in the month but I don't see a resistance level at 62,000," Vendramine said. "We are seeing a consolidation around this level until we see a new reason to drive shares higher." Mexico's IPC index traded little changed at 40,550.69. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte added 1.9 percent while retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra rose 1.4 percent, offsetting a 0.8 percent loss by retailer Wal-mart de Mexico. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.39 percent to 4,194.53. Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich dropped 1.57 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while regional energy group Enersis slipped 1.72 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 16:06 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,715.21 -0.93 4.1 Brazil Bovespa 60,783.88 -1.82 7.10 Mexico IPC 40,550.69 -0.03 9.37 Chile IPSA 4,194.53 -0.39 0.41 Chile IGPA 20,419.17 -0.3 1.44 Argentina MerVal 2,576.15 1.75 4.61 Colombia IGBC 14,081.66 -0.55 11.18 Peru IGRA 21,857.15 0.33 12.24 Venezuela IBC 304,393.41 0.03 160.08