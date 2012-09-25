EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks fall as Brazil banks weigh

* Brazil bank shares fall on fears of gov't pressure on spreads * Brazil's Bovespa falls 2.28 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.85 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index posted its steepest drop since July on Tuesday, weighing on regional sentiment amid concerns over government intervention in the country's banking sector. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 1.34 percent to 3,699.54. Brazil's banks contributed most to the index's decline on concerns that fresh government meddling could slice profits in the lucrative credit card market. Roberto Egydio Setubal, the CEO of Brazil's largest private sector bank, Itau Unibanco Holding on Tuesday said the bank would lower monthly interest rates on credit cards. "The market chatter returned to government pressure on spreads and the expectation for lower return on equity for banks," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. Itau's comment came on the back of lender Banco Bradesco's Monday announcement that it would cut interest rates on all its credit card products. Investors are concerned that government pressure to reduce banking spreads will chip away at lenders' bottom lines. President Dilma Rousseff's government has made a priority of reducing Brazil's bank spreads, or the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans, in an effort to support a sluggish recovery in Latin America's top economy. The Bovespa stock index shed 2.28 percent to end at 60,501.10 points, posting its biggest intraday loss since July 10. The Bovespa had rallied more than 10 percent since Sept. 4, but fell in the last week as the market cooled. "We're seeing some profit-taking," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo. "Stocks rose a lot and fast, so it is natural we have some profit-taking." Bradesco shares lost nearly 6.64 percent, their biggest plunge in over a year, while shares of state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil fell 3.1 percent. Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, ended down 6 percent, their most in five months, while those of Banco Santander Brasil lost 5 percent. Vale, the world's biggest iron miner, fell 2.74 percent, with preferred shares of Usiminas down more than 8 percent after Goldman Sachs analysts cut their recommendation on the shares, saying recent gains were overdone. Shares of steelmaker CSN sank by nearly 9 percent after a local newspaper said on Tuesday that the flat steel producer is considering a bid for ThyssenKrupp's money-losing Steel Americas unit. Mexico's IPC index ended down 0.85 percent at 40,215.35. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte added 1.77 percent, offsetting a 1.34 percent loss by the heavily weighted telecommunications giant America Movil and a 1.72 decline for retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico. "The market heated up a lot last week," said Gerardo Roman, head trader at Actinver brokerage in Mexico City. "But the situation has not changed despite the fact that central banks keep giving money away." Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.28 percent to close at 4,199.13. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2113 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily Year-to- pct ate pct change change MSCI Latam 3,699.54 -1.34 2.7 Brazil Bovespa 60,501.10 -2.28 6.60 Mexico IPC 40,215.35 -0.85 8.46 Chile IPSA 4,199.13 -0.28 0.52 Chile IGPA 20,436.28 -0.22 1.52 Argentina MerVal 2,533.42 0.06 2.87 Colombia IGBC 13,973.20 -1.31 10.32 Peru IGRA 21,747.83 -0.17 11.68 Venezuela IBC 304,393.41 0.03 160.08