EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on China; banks weigh on Bovespa

* Hopes for China stimulus lead stocks higher at open * Brazil banks continue slide on gov't intervention worries * Spain still analyzing conditions of bailout * Brazil's Bovespa flat, Mexico's IPC up 0.68 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose in a choppy session on Thursday on hopes for economic stimulus measures in China, but uncertainty over a potential Spanish bailout and a mixed bag of U.S. economic data left investors cautious. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the first day in three, adding 0.59 percent to 3,704.81. Bank shares weighed on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index on lingering concerns over government pressure to reduce banking spreads, while shares of Banco Santander Mexico continued to rise following their debut on Mexico's bourse on Wednesday. Optimism that China would soon take steps to boost economic growth led the Bovespa higher at the open, but traders pulled back soon after data from the United States showed a mixed outlook for the world's largest economy. "There was some talk that (China's) government could intervene again to stimulate the economy, but investors have been a bit skeptical on China because it talks a lot but acts very little," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an analyst with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "The U.S. data also showed some conflicting numbers, as some indicators came in worse than expected while others were better." Investor attention turned toward Spain later in the session, as Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said the budget for 2013 would focus on cutting spending rather than hiking taxes, while Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the country was still analyzing the conditions of a potential European Central Bank bond buying program. Traders have been watching Spain for signs it would formally request an aid package, which could allow the European Central Bank to begin purchasing Spanish sovereign debt and lead to lower borrowing costs for the troubled euro zone member. "Its a variable we aren't able to measure," Monteiro added. "If it asks for a rescue it could help the market but on the other hand it signals that the fourth largest economy in Europe has big problems and that could shake confidence as well." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index showed a muted reaction to the Spanish budget announcement, trading flat at 60,476 points, but finding support at its 175-day simple moving average, a level the index has not closed under in over two weeks. Bank shares slid for a third straight session after Banco Bradesco said it would cut interest rates on its credit card products on Monday, sparking concern that government pressure to reduce banking spreads would chip away at lenders' bottom lines. Bradesco shares dropped nearly 1 percent, adding to an over 8 percent fall on the week, while those of Itaú Unibanco , Brazil's largest non-government bank, slipped 0.7 percent. "We're still dealing with a hangover due to domestic problems, mainly in the banking sector, as the market is still estimating what this could represent for results," said Pedro Paulo da Silveira, an economist with Tov Corretora in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.68 percent as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.61 percent. Shares of Banco Santander's Mexican unit rose 2 percent the day after its Spanish parent raised $4 billion in a record issue for Latin America's second-largest economy. "Santander will hopefully enter the IPC by 2013 and it will be good to have a big company with strong figures in the market," said Carlos Gonzalez, head analyst at financial services firm Monex in Mexico City. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index gained 0.47 percent to 4,220.13 as shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich rose 1 percent and airline Latam climbed 1.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1705 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI Latam 3,704.81 0.59 2.24 Brazil Bovespa 60,476.42 -- 6.56 Mexico IPC 40,607.96 0.68 9.52 Chile IPSA 4,220.13 0.47 1.02 Chile IGPA 20,505.02 0.36 1.86 Argentina MerVal 2,489.74 1.16 1.10 Colombia IGBC 14,064.27 1.41 11.04 Peru IGRA 21,634.09 0.23 11.10 Venezuela IBC 306,004.91 0.53 161.46