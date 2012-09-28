EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's stocks sell off as bank shares weigh

* Banco do Brasil shares down on rate cut reports * Latam stocks pressured by concerns over Spain By Anna Irrera and Danielle Assalve RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's stocks fell as much as 2 percent on Friday as bank shares sold off on renewed concerns over government pressure to reduce banking spreads. Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, headed for its largest single-day loss in over five months on reports suggesting it would cut some service fees on Friday. The step could force competitors to do the same. Shares of Banco do Brasil fell as much as 6.9 percent to 24.43 reais, weighing the most on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, which lost as much as 2 percent to 59,014.05. "The market is worried about potential losses in bank revenues, caused by this pressure from the government to reduce spreads and fees," said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. In an effort to revive Latin America's largest economy, President Dilma Rousseff's government has made a priority of reducing Brazil's bank spreads, the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans. Stocks also fell elsewhere in Latin America on uncertainty over stress tests on Spanish banks, which left investors unwilling to take risk in emerging markets. Fears of a downgrade of Spain's sovereign ratings by Moody's added to the cautious mood. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1 percent to 3,661.03. Latin American stock indexes at 1511 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,667.58 -0.86 2.69 Brazil Bovespa 59,352.57 -1.47 4.58 Mexico IPC 40,781.33 0.13 9.99 Chile IPSA 4,205.17 -0.15 0.66 Chile IGPA 20,444.77 -0.14 1.56 Argentina MerVal 2,449.89 -1.77 -0.52 Colombia IGBC 14,016.43 -0.64 10.66 Peru IGRA 21,693.62 -0.2 11.40 Venezuela IBC 306,141.50 0 161.58