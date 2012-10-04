EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks near record high on U.S jobs data

* Stable U.S. jobless claims data supports IPC * Cemex jumps to 20-month high after debt sale, guidance * Mexico IPC up 1.02 pct, Brazil Bovespa loses 0.29 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks jumped higher on Thursday after stable U.S. unemployment claims data raised hopes of a stronger job market in Mexico's top trading partner, while Brazil equities slipped as shares of homebuilders fell. Mexican stocks rose to just shy of a record high after data showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, leading to hopes that Friday's closely watched non-farm payrolls report would show improvement. "There's more cause to have faith in the growth of the market," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of analysis at Monex financial services firm in Mexico City. Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.02 percent to 41,421.74 points. The gauge has jumped 5 percent since early September, supported by pledges of monetary stimulus from the U.S. and central banks in Europe. Mexico's IPC stock index is expected to close 2012 at an all time high of 42,850, a Reuters poll showed late last month. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.86 percent to 3,704.99, bringing its rise since the beginning of September to more than 4 percent. The shares of cement maker Cemex rose 4.48 percent to a 20-month high after the company drew heavy interest with a $1.5 billion debt offer. The Monterrey-based company also issued its first financial forecast since February 2009. It expected third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to show a rise of 9 percent from a year earlier in dollar terms. Gonzalez said the IPC index would likely keep rising to year end. The gauge hit a record high in July, but then slumped on concerns about Europe's debt troubles before coming back. "Last time international forces drove the downturn. Now, I think, although we're still exposed to international volatility, we're better off," Gonzalez said. He cited monetary stimulus programs in the United States and Europe that have eased concerns of a sharp downturn in global markets. In Brazil, the Bovespa index fell 0.29 percent to hit a nearly one-month low at 58,458. Data showed Brazilian car output and sales sank in September, following a spike in August, as extended tax breaks for consumers lost their appeal and cast doubt on the effect of some recent stimulus measures. Homebuilder shares fell, with PDG Realty losing 3.88 percent and Gafisa down 7.56 percent. While traders remained anxious - the Bovespa is down nearly 6 percent since mid-September - many expected other stimulus measures, including lower benchmark interest rates, to help ease an economic slowdown this year. "As much as the Brazilian stock market has performed slightly worse than the U.S. markets, the tone for global risk assets remains favorable," said Daniel Cunha, an analyst at XP Investments in Rio de Janeiro. "We're still in a chapter in which global authorities are actively trying to stimulate economies and this creates a favorable environment for risky assets." Shares of Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, rose 5.09 percent. The shares had slumped around 20 percent since late September as concerns about government pressure on financial services firms to lower fees eroded confidence in the industry. Chile's benchmark Ipsa index ended the day up 0.75 percent at 4,277.22, led by Santander Chile, up 2.36 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2122 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,704.99 0.86 Brazil Bovespa 58,458.00 -0.29 Mexico IPC 41,421.74 1.02 Chile IPSA 4,277.22 0.75 Chile IGPA 20,762.31 0.63 Argentina MerVal 2,469.42 0.55 Colombia IGBC 14,292.66 1.28 Peru IGRA 21,680.57 1.16 Venezuela IBC 373,702.81 2.2