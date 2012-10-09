EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global growth concerns

* IMF cuts global economic outlook forecast * Banks weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Mexico's IPC supported by retailers By Anna Irrera and Danielle Assalve RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, renewing concerns that the world economic recovery still faces significant setbacks. Banks dragged Brazil's Bovespa index down, while retailers supported Mexico's bourse. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.7 percent to 3,701.46 after the IMF warned in its World Economic Outlook that growth in advanced economies is too weak to bring down unemployment. Also fueling risk aversion were poor corporate earnings warnings in the United States, which left investors cautious before what could be a disappointing earnings season. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.6 percent to 58,912.78. "The Bovespa's decline is linked to a negative sentiment in international markets due to the IMF cutting its forecast on growth as well as uncertainty about Europe," said Felipe Rocha, an analyst at Omar Camargo Corretora e brokerage firm in Curitiba. Banks were the worst performers in Sao Paulo amid growing concerns that their profits would fall as the government pushes for lower spreads, the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans. "It's a very negative moment for banks, the mounting pressure they face to cut rates and fees creates expectations that the sector's profits will fall," said Rocha. Shares of the country's two largest private-sector banks fell. Itau was down 2.3 percent, while Bradesco lost 1.8 percent. Also weighing on the Bovespa were losses in the homebuilding sector. Shares of Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty , fell 4.5 percent, while MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA lost 2.5 percent. Buoyed by merchandising and telecommunications firms, Mexico's IPC index bucked the region's losses, trading little changed at 41,774.71. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, gained 2.9 percent as data showed sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 20 percent in September from a year earlier. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.4 to 20,877.37 points. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,701.46 -0.72 3.5 Brazil Bovespa 58,912.78 -0.68 3.80 Mexico IPC 41,774.71 0.04 12.67 Chile IPSA 4,285.42 -0.41 2.58 Chile IGPA 20,877.37 -0.05 3.71 Argentina MerVal 2,440.46 -1.82 -0.90 Colombia IGBC 14,266.20 -0.46 12.64 Peru IGRA 21,638.57 -0.59 11.12 Venezuela IBC 352,663.63 0 201.33