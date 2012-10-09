FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global growth concerns
October 9, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global growth concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* IMF cuts global economic outlook forecast
    * Brazilian banks sink, Walmex jumps on sales data
    * Brazil Bovespa down 0.64 pct, Mexico IPC flat


    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on
Tuesday as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth
forecasts, renewing concerns that the world economic recovery
still faces significant setbacks. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.91 percent after the IMF warned in its World Economic Outlook
that growth in advanced economies is too weak to bring down
unemployment. 
    Warnings of poor corporate results in the United States also
made investors cautious before what could be a disappointing
earnings season. 
    "The situation is still very fragile and vulnerable, so we
see the market is still a bit reticent and more risk averse,"
said Eduardo Velho, chief economist at Planner Investimentos in
Brazil, referring to the global growth outlook.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.64
percent to 58,939.46. The gauge is down nearly 3 percent from a
September high.
    Banks were the worst performers in Sao Paulo amid growing
concerns that their profits would fall as the government pushes
for lower spreads, the difference between what they pay in
interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on
loans.  
    "It's a very negative moment for banks, the mounting
pressure they face to cut rates and fees creates expectations
that the sector's profits will fall," said Felipe Rocha, an
analyst at brokerage Omar Camargo in Curitiba. 
    Shares of the country's two largest private-sector banks
fell. Itau was down 2.46 percent, while Bradesco
 lost 3.07 percent. 
    Also weighing on the Bovespa were losses in the homebuilding
sector. Shares of Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty
, fell 2.82 percent, while MRV Engenharia e
Participacoes SA lost 1.54 percent.
    Mexico's IPC index closed flat as a surge in shares
of top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico offset other losses. Mexican
stocks hit a record high last week before dipping Monday.
    Shares of Walmex gained 3.91 percent, its best
one-day gain since May, after data showed a 10 percent jump in
same-store sales at in September, raising expectations that it
would report strong third-quarter earnings. 
    Mexican bank Banorte shed 2.11 percent while
Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers,
lost 1.74 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.85 percent as retailer
Falabella lost 1.42 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                         daily %  year-to-
                         Latest         change     ate %
                                                  change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,694.45     -0.91      2.56
                                                
 Brazil Bovespa            58,939.46     -0.64      3.85
                                                
 Mexico IPC                41,755.16        -0     12.62
                                                
 Chile IPSA                 4,266.65     -0.85      2.13
                                                
 Chile IGPA                20,812.16     -0.36      3.39
                                                
 Argentina MerVal           2,435.14     -2.03     -1.12
                                                
 Colombia IGBC             14,228.54     -0.73     12.34
                                                
 Peru IGRA                 21,508.10     -1.19     10.45
                                                
 Venezuela IBC            339,119.84     -3.84    189.76

