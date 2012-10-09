EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global growth concerns

* IMF cuts global economic outlook forecast * Brazilian banks sink, Walmex jumps on sales data * Brazil Bovespa down 0.64 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, renewing concerns that the world economic recovery still faces significant setbacks. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.91 percent after the IMF warned in its World Economic Outlook that growth in advanced economies is too weak to bring down unemployment. Warnings of poor corporate results in the United States also made investors cautious before what could be a disappointing earnings season. "The situation is still very fragile and vulnerable, so we see the market is still a bit reticent and more risk averse," said Eduardo Velho, chief economist at Planner Investimentos in Brazil, referring to the global growth outlook. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.64 percent to 58,939.46. The gauge is down nearly 3 percent from a September high. Banks were the worst performers in Sao Paulo amid growing concerns that their profits would fall as the government pushes for lower spreads, the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans. "It's a very negative moment for banks, the mounting pressure they face to cut rates and fees creates expectations that the sector's profits will fall," said Felipe Rocha, an analyst at brokerage Omar Camargo in Curitiba. Shares of the country's two largest private-sector banks fell. Itau was down 2.46 percent, while Bradesco lost 3.07 percent. Also weighing on the Bovespa were losses in the homebuilding sector. Shares of Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty , fell 2.82 percent, while MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA lost 1.54 percent. Mexico's IPC index closed flat as a surge in shares of top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico offset other losses. Mexican stocks hit a record high last week before dipping Monday. Shares of Walmex gained 3.91 percent, its best one-day gain since May, after data showed a 10 percent jump in same-store sales at in September, raising expectations that it would report strong third-quarter earnings. Mexican bank Banorte shed 2.11 percent while Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, lost 1.74 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.85 percent as retailer Falabella lost 1.42 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,694.45 -0.91 2.56 Brazil Bovespa 58,939.46 -0.64 3.85 Mexico IPC 41,755.16 -0 12.62 Chile IPSA 4,266.65 -0.85 2.13 Chile IGPA 20,812.16 -0.36 3.39 Argentina MerVal 2,435.14 -2.03 -1.12 Colombia IGBC 14,228.54 -0.73 12.34 Peru IGRA 21,508.10 -1.19 10.45 Venezuela IBC 339,119.84 -3.84 189.76