EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks rise on U.S. jobless data

By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level since February 2008, boosting prospects for growth in the world's largest economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1 percent - on track for its biggest daily gain in four weeks. "There's been a lot of bad news for markets lately," said Fábio Gonçalves, of Porto Alegre's Banrisul brokerage. "But the drop in jobless benefit claims in the United States reinforces the impression that after this troubled election period, that country will have a little more foundation for growth." Doubts about the strength of a U.S. recovery and a resolution to Europe's debt crisis have weighed on global stock markets since mid-September, when aggressive new stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted Latin American stocks to a four-month high. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.3 percent on Thursday, on its way to the first weekly gain in a month. Brazilian markets will be closed on Friday for a national holiday. "The Bovespa is trying to recover some of the recent losses, which left certain stocks at attractive prices," said Gonçalves. Homebuilder Gafisa posted the biggest gains on the Bovespa after J.P. Morgan analysts raised their rating on the stock due to prospects for positive free cash flow and declining net debt in coming quarters. Gafisa rose 4.6 percent, its best day in a month, while rival builder PDG Realty was up 1.7 percent. State-led oil company Petrobras added 1.8 percent after the company announced a new discovery of light hydrocarbons in a deepwater well in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. Mexico's benchmark IPC index rose 0.5 percent. Cement maker Cemex led gains on the index with a 2.7 percent rise after Standard & Poor's removed a negative watch from the company's debt rating, reducing the risk of higher financial costs. Shares of copper miner Grupo Mexico rose 1.4 percent after Fitch Ratings said a $2.1 billion settlement with shareholders of subsidiary Southern Copper Corp would not affect the group's debt rating. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,708.46 1.12 1.81 Brazil Bovespa 59,342.71 1.52 4.56 Mexico IPC 41,693.47 0.54 12.45 Chile IPSA 4,261.35 0.41 2.01 Chile IGPA 20,815.32 0.4 3.41 Argentina MerVal 2,413.17 1.06 -2.01 Colombia IGBC 14,283.24 0.50 12.77 Peru IGRA 21,433.88 0.16 10.07 Venezuela IBC 351,000.88 0 199.91