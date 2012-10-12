FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks fall on earnings worries
October 12, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks fall on earnings worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bovespa closed for holiday; Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA
slip
    * Eye on upcoming earnings season

    By Gabriel Stargardter
    MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell
on Friday as investors readied themselves for the possibility of
disappointing earnings reports in the region and on Wall Street.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.3
percent to 3,694.49. After rising more than 3 percent last
month, the index has seesawed so far in October. 
    There was no trading on Brazil's Bovespa as it was closed
for a public holiday.
    Mexico's IPC index ended down 0.19 percent at
41,665.48. The index has fallen four out of five days this week
as September's rally, which saw the index rise more then 5
percent, cools before earnings season.
    "Volume is low, people cautious and all action is driven by
rumors," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Actinver
brokerage in Mexico City, referring to Thursday's rumor that
Mexican retailer Chedraui was in talks to buy
smaller rival Comercial Mexicana. 
    Pointing to the case of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which
on Friday posted record quarterly profits only to see shares
fall 0.48 percent by the afternoon, Roman worried that even
pleasing earnings reports might not be enough to drive gains in
the IPC back to last week's record levels.
    "The market is very lazy," he said.
    Shares in miner Grupo Mexico, down 2.46
percent, drove losses following Thursday's 2.42 percent gain
after Fitch Ratings said a $2.1 billion settlement with
shareholders of subsidiary Southern Copper Corp would
not affect the group's debt rating. 
    Telecoms giant America Movil, the top-weighted
company on the index, fell 0.48 percent, while fast food chain
Alsea was one of the few winners, seeing its stock
rise 4.75 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,246.13 as
shares in Santander Chile fell 2.19 percent after the
Banchile-Citi brokerage lowered earnings expectations on the
stock.  
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:  
    
 Stock indexes                                        Daily pct
                              Latest                     change
                                                               
 MSCI Latam                          3,694.49              -0.3
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                     59,161.72              1.21
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                         41,665.48             -0.19
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                          4,246.13              -0.1
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                         20,778.44             -0.01
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    2,400.13             -0.72
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                      14,273.50              0.35
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                          21,410.29             -0.53
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                           0.00                 0

