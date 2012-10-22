EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks flat as steel offsets banks

* Investors turning attention toward earnings season * Cencosud continues slide on Chile's IPCA index * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.25 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.21 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were flat on Monday as steelmakers helped offset weak financial shares on Brazil's Bovespa index and investors took profits following recent gains in Mexico's bourse. The MSCI Latin American stock index traded unchanged at 3,725.87 points. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.25 percent to 59,068.76. Steelmakers Usiminas and Gerdau rose 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, as investors, encouraged by firmer steel prices in top consumer China, sought out cheap shares following recent losses. "The market is very volatile," said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist at SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Usiminas is a highlight in a weak market, which as a whole is now turning its attention to corporate earnings." Shares in lender Banco Bradesco fell 0.5 percent after the company reported declining net interest income and profitability indicators as well as sluggish loan growth during the third quarter. "Banks have been affected by the reduction in spreads and fees, non-performing loans and smaller profit margins," said Ariovaldo Santos, a stock trading manager at brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "Results were reasonable but people were looking for more and are getting out." Card payment processor Cielo dragged on the Bovespa, with shares down 4 percent after a local newspaper reported on Monday that Brazil's government will press card payment processors to charge less for clearing transactions. Shares of iron ore producer MMX, controlled by Brazil's richest man Eike Batista, gained 1.7 percent after the company said on Monday that Batista bought an additional 31.3 million shares, raising his stake in the company to 46.41 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.21 percent to 42,298.32, though the index remains near record highs. Shares of bottling company Femsa and financial firm Grupo Financiero Banorte weighed. Data on Monday showed Mexican retail sales in August were stronger than expected. "The rally in the local market could be extended given that more solid signals of economic growth exist here than abroad," Rodolfo Campuzano from Invex brokerage wrote in a note. Mexican earnings, the bulk of which come out this week, will need to be strong to justify record levels, analysts said. Plastic pipe maker Mexichem traded flat ahead of third-quarter results, where it is expected to post a surge in earnings and a more than 60 percent jump in sales as it consolidates recent acquisitions from a global buying spree. Shares in top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.4 percent. The stock has been unable to break past resistance above 39 pesos even after posting strong earnings last week amid concerns about a bribery probe by U.S. and Mexican authorities. Chile's IPSA index lost 0.3 percent to 4,252.41 as retailer Cencosud shed 2.7 percent. Shares in Cencosud are down 8.5 percent since Thursday's close after the company said on Friday that it will propose a capital increase and bond issue to buy French retailer Carrefour's Colombian assets. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1419 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,725.87 0 3.43 Brazil Bovespa 59,068.76 0.25 4.08 Mexico IPC 42,298.32 -0.21 14.08 Chile IPSA 4,252.41 -0.3 1.79 Chile IGPA 20,826.43 -0.22 3.46 Argentina MerVal 2,430.78 0.11 -1.29 Colombia IGBC 14,907.35 0.39 17.70 Peru IGRA 21,443.97 0 10.12 Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0 220.15