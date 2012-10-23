FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on weak corporate earnings
October 23, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on weak corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Itau Unibanco posts weak Q3 earnings
    * Commodities prices fall, Vale and Petrobras down
    * Brazil Bovespa loses 1.77 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.68 pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks posted
their biggest daily loss in nearly three months on Tuesday
following weak corporate earnings both domestically and abroad.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
1.81 percent to 3,645.12, its lowest level in six weeks. 
    Banks and commodities firms drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index to its fourth straight consecutive loss, while
telecoms firm America Movil weighed on Mexico's IPC
index. 
    Shares fell as disappointing earnings from Brazilian lender
Itaú Unibanco Holdings SA and weak results from U.S.
firms DuPont, 3M Co and United Technologies
 added to investor concerns over the pace of global
economic growth.
    "In the absence of important economic indicators we are
restricted to corporate earnings, which for the most part
haven't been good, neither here nor in the U.S.," said Henrique
Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. "We
have a situation where commodities prices are falling, and in
Brazil, banks are facing problems."
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 1.77
percent to 57,662.30, its lowest level in over six weeks.
    Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms weighed
on the index as the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the
19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell
its most in nearly three weeks. 
    Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale dropped 2.2 percent
while state-controlled oil firm Petrobras was down
2.1 percent.
    Banks also fell, with shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's
largest non-government bank, down 3.4 percent after
third-quarter profit at the company slumped to the lowest level
in one and a half years. 
    "Itau results were weaker than expected and that turned into
a stronger fall for other financial companies as well," said
Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto
Alegre, Brazil. "You also have worries overhanging the sector
due to government pressure to lower fees and spreads."
    Analysts at J Safra Corretora on Tuesday cut their estimates
for price targets at Brazilian banks including Itaú Unibanco,
Banco Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Banco Santander
Brasil to incorporate the impact of lower lending
interest rates and fees. 
    Planemaker Embraer lost 0.2 percent. The world's
largest builder of regional jets will likely report its
strongest quarterly profit in almost two years after the market
close on Tuesday, but weak sales and slow deliveries may spark
concerns about its ability to meet full-year targets.
 
    Mexico's IPC index fell for the third straight
session, losing 0.68 percent to 41,836.56 as a technical
momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bearish
cross" in overbought territory, suggesting the index could fall
further in coming sessions.
    Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.42 percent,
contributing most to the index's losses.
    Chile's IPSA index also fell for a third consecutive
session as regional energy firm Endesa Chile slipped 1
percent.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1442 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %      YTD %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,645.12      -1.81       3.06
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             57,662.30      -1.77       1.60
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 41,836.56      -0.68      12.84
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,229.15      -0.33       1.24
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,742.87      -0.25       3.05
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,365.80      -3.71      -3.93
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              14,803.34      -0.84      16.88
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  21,258.22      -0.68       9.17
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             374,691.41          0     220.15

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
