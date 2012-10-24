EMERGING MARKETS-Corporate results drive Brazil down, Mexico up

* Vale falls ahead of earnings; Homex rises as profit surges * Fed announcement, China have little effect * Brazil Bovespa down 0.92 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.13 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell to a seven-week low on Wednesday as iron ore miner Vale dropped ahead of earnings that were expected to be weak, while Mexican homebuilder Homex jumped after its earnings report. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.92 percent to 57,160.74. Vale lost 0.78 percent before its third-quarter earnings announcement was released after market close. Vale reported its third-quarter profit fell 66 percent to $1.67 billion as iron ore prices reached three-year lows. Weak corporate results in Brazil have hurt Brazilian stocks, according to the manager of equities at brokerage H.Commcor, Ariovaldo Santos. "That was to be expected, since the numbers are following the slowdown in the Brazilian economy," he said. Brazil, Latin America's top economy, has slowed to a near standstill this year, but there are some signs of an incipient recovery. The Bovespa has fallen 4.9 percent since mid-October, as regulatory changes, including a government-led move to lower bank spreads - the difference between what banks pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans - dented investor confidence. "We should be seeing a better flow of funds being invested in the country, both as direct investment and into the bourse, but this flow is somewhat compromised by these regulatory changes," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investments in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian food processor Marfrig Alimentos SA fell 1.63 percent after the company announced plans to raise up to 1.1 billion reais ($543 million) in a stock offering to bolster its capital base. Shares of Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, gained 3.01 percent after the company posted third-quarter net income that beat analysts' estimates. It said a tumble in debt-servicing costs helped to offset the impact of administrative and general expenses. The MSCI Latin American stock index ended little changed after a four-day losing streak, supported by rising stocks in Mexico and Chile. HSBC Flash PMI data on Wednesday showed new orders and output in China at their highest level in months, backing expectations that a slowdown in Brazil's No. 1 trading partner may be turning around. The U.S. Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves, in line with expectations. The Fed's asset buying scheme is expected to help support demand for higher-yielding, riskier assets in coming months. Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in four after falling from a record high last week. The IPC added 0.13 percent to 42,095.16. "Results and expectations about results are driving the market," said Gerardo Copca, who had noticed the IPC bobbing around the 42,000 mark and expected it to rise to between 42,500-42,600 by the end of the week. Homebuilder Homex gained 5.77 percent after it reported a 173 percent surge in third-quarter profit late Tuesday, helped by income from prison construction projects and higher home sales in Mexico. Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa rose 0.29 percent after the company said Wednesday that third-quarter profit had risen 53 percent as recent acquisitions boosted sales. Chile's IPSA index posted a slight gain as shares of retailer Cencosud added 0.76 percent following a loss of over 8 percent over the previous three sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2138 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,657.00 0.06 Brazil Bovespa 57,160.74 -0.92 Mexico IPC 42,095.16 0.13 Chile IPSA 4,244.43 0.21 Chile IGPA 20,807.24 0.19 Argentina MerVal 2,377.79 0.37 Colombia IGBC 14,872.18 -0.08 Peru IGRA 21,056.94 -0.52 Venezuela IBC 366,595.75 -1.82