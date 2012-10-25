EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on U.S. data, China

* U.S. economic data, China factory outlook supports stocks * Vale, OGX drive Bovespa to biggest gain in six weeks * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.84 pct, Mexico IPC little changed By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks posted their biggest gain in nearly six weeks on Thursday as positive labor market data from the United States and a better outlook for Chinese factories helped boost shares of commodities firms. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a second consecutive day, adding 1.14 percent to 3,698.74. Shares of mining firm Vale drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its first rise in six sessions, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Data on Thursday pointed to a slight improvement in the U.S. economy as initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped and new orders for durables rose a higher-than-expected 9.9 percent. "Some of the economic indicators in the U.S. are pointing to hope that the worst is over with and that is helping support the positive mood in the market," said Nastássia Romanó, an economist with Omar Camargo Corretora in Curitiba, Brazil. Commodities stocks also received a boost from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology after it said on Thursday that factory output in Brazil's No.1 trading partner should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest intraday gain in six weeks, rising 1.84 percent to 58,211.95. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale notched their biggest one-day jump in seven weeks the day after posting a 66 percent drop in third quarter profit compared with a year earlier. Despite the weak earnings, Vale shares rose after the company said it had made improvements in logistics costs and would reevaluate some large investments. "For the short term, holding back on some of those investments is good for the company," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "It will help margins because its level of investment is very high and it has been hurt by lower demand for iron ore from China." Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose nearly 6 percent as investors welcomed an offer by Batista to raise his stake in the struggling firm. "This news gives some relief to investors, but as a whole it won't change much as it doesn't affect the fundamentals of the company," said Marcello Paixão, a partner with Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index traded nearly unchanged at 42,134.68 points as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slipped 0.5 percent, offsetting an equal gain by retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,698.74 1.14 1.52 Brazil Bovespa 58,211.95 1.84 2.57 Mexico IPC 42,134.68 0.09 13.64 Chile IPSA 4,256.94 0.29 1.90 Chile IGPA 20,860.03 0.25 3.63 Argentina MerVal 2,386.39 0.36 -3.10 Colombia IGBC 14,926.74 0.37 17.85 Peru IGRA 21,093.86 0.18 8.32 Venezuela IBC 366,595.75 0 213.23