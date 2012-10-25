EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on U.S. data, China

* U.S. economic data, China factory outlook supports stocks * Vale, OGX drive Bovespa to biggest gain in six weeks * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.18 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.52 PCT By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as a better outlook for Chinese factories, combined with positive labor market data from the United States, helped boost shares of commodities firms. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a second consecutive day, adding 0.86 percent to 3,688.56. Shares of mining firm Vale drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its first rise in six sessions. Mexico's IPC index fell about half a percent, its fourth fall in five sessions, as shares in the top-weighted company on the index, America Movil, slipped ahead of its earnings, which came out after the market close. Data on Thursday pointed to a slight improvement in the U.S. economy as initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped and new orders for durables rose a higher-than-expected 9.9 percent. "Some of the economic indicators in the U.S. are pointing to hope that the worst is over with and that is helping support the positive mood in the market," said Nastássia Romanó, an economist with Omar Camargo Corretora in Curitiba, Brazil. Commodities stocks also received a boost from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology after it said on Thursday that factory output in Brazil's No.1 trading partner should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which has lost nearly 7 percent since mid-September, posted its biggest gain in two weeks, rising 1.18 percent to 57,836.78. "While the bourse has been suffering for some time, today we have seen a recovery movement," said Marc Sauerman, a portfolio manager at JMalucelli Investments in Curitiba. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale notched their biggest one-day jump in seven weeks, rising 5.57 percent, the day after posting a 66 percent drop in third-quarter profit compared with a year earlier. Despite the weak earnings, Vale shares rose after the company said it had made improvements in logistics costs and would reevaluate some large investments. "For the short term, holding back on some of those investments is good for the company," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "It will help margins because its level of investment is very high and it has been hurt by lower demand for iron ore from China." Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 2.59 percent as investors welcomed an offer by Batista to raise his stake in the struggling firm. Mexico's IPC index traded down 0.52 percent at 41,877.27 points as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slipped 2.01 percent. After the bell, the company reported a 67 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, earning 30.587 billion pesos ($2.4 billion) in the July-September period, as new operations in Europe ensured results came in ahead of expectations. Carlos Gonzalez, a strategist at Monex financial group in Mexico City, expected the America Movil results to push the index upwards towards the end of the year. The IPC has risen more than 12 percent since the beginning of January. "After earnings season ends, I think we'll see the IPC start to recover," he said. "The positive signs are pointing the market in the right direction for next year." Chile's Ipsa ended the day down 0.2 percent at 4,236.12 as industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell 3.11 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2148 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,688.56 0.86 Brazil Bovespa 57,836.78 1.18 Mexico IPC 41,877.27 -0.52 Chile IPSA 4,236.12 -0.2 Chile IGPA 20,777.71 -0.14 Argentina MerVal 2,376.49 -0.05 Colombia IGBC 15,095.91 1.50 Peru IGRA 21,011.04 -0.22 Venezuela IBC 360,028.78 -1.79