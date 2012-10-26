EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as profit-taking saps Brazil

* U.S. 3rd qtr GDP data slightly better than forecast * Vale shares drive Bovespa losses after recent jump * Brazil Bovespa loses 0.97 pct, Mexico IPC down pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Friday to notch their worst weekly result in a month as a slight improvement in U.S. economic growth failed to offset profit-taking in Brazilian shares. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.27 percent to 3,678.78 on Friday, bringing the week to a 1 percent loss, the weakest performance in a month. Profit-taking in mining firm Vale, one day after its biggest jump in six months, drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth loss of the week. Telecommunications firm America Movil supported Mexico's bourse. The U.S. government on Friday reported third-quarter economic growth that came in slightly stronger than expected, as a late burst in consumer spending offset cutbacks in business investment. The news did little to boost global markets, though, as investors braced for a further wave of disappointing corporate earnings, which have weighed on global stock indexes in recent sessions. "The corporate results are showing the fragility of global economic growth," said economist Rodrigo Melo from asset management firm Maua Sekular in Sao Paulo, adding that the volatility was sapping appetite for stocks. Brazil's Bovespa slipped for the sixth day in seven, losing 0.97 percent to 57,276.81 on profit-taking a day after the index's best day in two weeks. For the week, the Bovespa lost more than 2 percent. Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, fell 0.69 percent. The shares had jumped on Thursday after the company said it was scaling back some large investments and would sell underperforming assets to boost profits. PDG Realty, one of Brazil's largest homebuilders, fell 3.35 percent, while rival MRV Engenharia dropped 3.81 percent. "It may be due to investors preparing for third-quarter results, as the market has returned to a negative outlook on the sector's earnings," said Gustavo Mendonça, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose on investor optimism that the company would report strong third-quarter earnings results after market close on Friday. The company, however, reported a 12 percent fall in profits after the market closed, despite being granted its first wholesale fuel-price increase in six years in June. Mexico's IPC index fell for the fifth session in six, losing 0.1 percent to 41,836.92. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 0.6 percent, contributing the most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte fell 1.18 percent. Mexico's central bank held benchmark interest rates at 4.5 percent on Friday, as expected, but warned it could tighten monetary policy soon if inflation shocks persist. Chile's IPSA index added 0.34 percent to 4,250.4. Empresas Copec rose 1.35 percent, while conglomerate AntarChile lost 1.95 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2209 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,678.78 -0.27 2.12 Brazil Bovespa 57,276.81 -0.97 0.92 Mexico IPC 41,836.92 -0.1 12.84 Chile IPSA 4,250.40 0.34 1.74 Chile IGPA 20,835.73 0.28 3.51 Argentina MerVal 2,380.33 0.16 -3.34 Colombia IGBC 15,142.48 0.31 19.55 Peru IGRA 20,968.79 -0.2 7.68 Venezuela IBC 359,892.72 -0.04 207.51