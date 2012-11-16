EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks dip, Peru hits 10-week low

* Mexico's IPC slips 0.43 pct, Chile IPSA flat * Peru's Volcan tumbles after removed from MSCI index MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Stocks in Mexico fell on Thursday after data showed Europe slipped into recession while stocks in Peru fell to a 10-week low, driven by a slump in miner Volcan after it was removed from a benchmark emerging market index. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index slipped 0.43 percent to 40,573.66 points, closing at its lowest level in six-weeks. Brazil, the region's biggest market, was closed for a holiday. Data showed the euro zone slipped into recession during the third quarter, its second contraction since 2009. Meanwhile, investors are nervous about a battle in the U.S. Congress over impending tax and spending changes, known as the "fiscal cliff." "The market is being hit hard by the 'cliff' in the United States along with the news that Europe is again in recession," said Juan Carlos Flores, a manager at brokerage Vector. Shares in Mexican miners fell, with Penoles down 3.15 percent and Grupo Mexico off 1.05 percent. The IPC is down about 2.5 percent this month as it continues to slump off a record high hit last month. Peru's biggest miner Volcan tumbled 11.79 percent after it was removed from MSCI's emerging market index and the stock's losses sent Peru's main index down 2.09 percent, its lowest since Sept. 5. Chile's IPSA index was little changed as a 0.81 percent gain in industrial conglomerate Copec was offset by a 2.19 percent loss in forestry and paper company CMPC . Latin American stock indexes at 2300 Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,527.74 -0.06 -2.07 Brazil Bovespa 56,279.36 Closed -0.84 Mexico IPC 40,677.48 -0.43 9.71 Chile IPSA 4,187.09 -0.02 0.23 Chile IGPA 20,538.85 0.02 2.03 Argentina MerVal 2,322.27 0.06 -5.70 Colombia IGBC 14,193.78 1.09 12.06 Peru IGRA 20,093.83 -2.09 3.19 Venezuela IBC 377,703.31 1.3 222.72