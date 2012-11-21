EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Eletrobras plunges, Mexico stocks jump

* Brazil's Eletrobras plunges on license renewal worries * Chile's Soquimich drops after earnings * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.37 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.2 pct By Michael O'Boyle MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's state-run electricity firm Eletrobras tumbled on Wednesday in their biggest drop ever on fears that government meddling in prices would erode profits, while Mexican stocks clocked their best three-day run since June. Brazil's Bovespa index slipped 0.37 percent, with the gauge slipping back toward the more than three-month low it hit last Friday. Eletrobras fell 20 percent to last trade at 7.84 reais on concerns that the company's concession will be renewed at sharply lower rates. Barclays analysts wrote that revenues could drop by 30 percent next year, and cut their price target on the shares to 1 real. Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo, said, "we probably haven't reached the end of" the drop in shares. Eletrobras preferred shares have lost nearly 60 percent of their value since Brazil's government announced the concession renewal terms on Sept 11. The Bovespa is down more than 9 percent since mid-September amid doubts that an array of government stimulus measures is helping the economy recover from a slowdown. "Foreign investors are putting less money in companies that have government ownership," said Marcio Cardoso, a partner with Título Corretora in Sao Paulo. State-run oil firm Petrobras shed 2.67 percent to close at its lowest since July. Further weakening of Brazil's currency against the dollar could put more pressure on the government to allow Petrobras to increase fuel prices, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster said on Wednesday. Mexico's IPC index rose 1.18 percent on Wednesday for a 2.7 percent gain in the last three sessions after the market turned optimistic on fiscal negotiations in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner. Volume rose to its highest this month as local pension funds drove buying ahead of an expected drop-off in trading on Thursday due to a holiday in the United States. Shares in Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.5 percent after data on Wednesday showed Mexican retail sales rose more than expected in September. Stronger-than-expected U.S. demand has supported Mexico in a wider global slowdown. The IPC is trading less than 3 percent off of a record high hit in October. Chile's IPSA index dropped for a second consecutive session, losing 0.82 percent as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich Comercial SA shed 4.9 percent after posting third quarter earnings. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily year-t % -date Latest change % change MSCI LatAm 3,547.02 -0.13 -1.53 Brazil Bovespa 56,242.12 -0.37 -0.90 Mexico IPC 41,668.06 1.18 12.38 Chile IPSA 4,145.42 -0.82 -0.77 Chile IGPA 20,408.94 -0.65 1.39 Argentina MerVal 2,319.70 1.05 -5.80 Colombia IGBC 14,192.94 0.29 12.06 Peru IGRA 20,102.05 -0.44 3.23 Venezuela IBC 383,877.5 0 228.00