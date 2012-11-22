EMERGING MARKETS-Utilities weigh on Brazil shares, Mexico rallies

* Brazil utilities weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa rises 0.25 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.86 pct * Mexico shares rise for fourth straight session By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Thursday following encouraging economic data from key trade partner China, though Brazilian utilities weighed and light volume kept markets volatile. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.27 percent to 3556.61. Mexico's benchmark IPC rallied 0.86 percent, in its fourth straight day of gains. In Brazil, the Bovespa index rose 0.25 percent; trading fell to nearly half of normal volume due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, traders said. Data on Thursday showed that manufacturing growth in China accelerated in November for the first time in 13 months, leading to investor optimism that the world's second-largest economy is gaining steam. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "The China data showed the economy is expanding and that boosted the market early," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Alves warned that the gains were unlikely to last through the session, given the lack of liquidity due to the U.S. holiday and the recent tendency among local investors to take profits as soon as they appear. Homebuilders such as PDG Realty, MRV Engenharia and Cyrela drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to a 0.25 percent gain. State-controlled oil company Petrobras gave up early gains, losing nearly 1 percent. "Today is a dead day. The market is without volume and any operation is pushing the stocks around," said Pedro Galdi, a strategist at SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazilian electrical power companies, which operate under government concessions, weighed on the index, with shares of electric utility Eletrobras continuing their slide following their biggest one-day plunge ever on Wednesday. Common shares in the government-controlled firm have lost 47 percent of their value this quarter on expectation that a hydro dam concession renewal plan and related power-rate cuts will slash revenue, profit and investment. The shares pared some of their losses later in the session, however, after the head of Brazil's federal Energy Research Company said the government would not let Eletrobras "perish." "The electric sector was always seen by investors as fixed income because of the dividends," Alves said. "Any change in regulation is going to bring about uncertainty and when in doubt, investors run. We are seeing a herd effect." Uncertainty over possible government intervention extended to other companies that rely on concession contracts, with shares of sanitation firm Sabesp and highway operator CCR both down nearly 1 percent. Shares of Cetip, Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, fell over 4 percent after the company said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Luiz Fernando Vendramini Fleury will leave the company once his contract expires in July 2013. "The CEO change is leaving investors cautious because we don't know what's going to happen in the company from that point on," said Felipe Rocha, an analyst with Omar Camargo Corretora in Curitiba, Brazil. In Mexico, shares of heavyweight telecommunications firm America Movil rose 1.5 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.6 percent. A technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a "bullish cross," suggesting the index could extend its rally further in coming sessions. The benchmark IPC index is up nearly 3 percent so far this week. Chile's IPSA index gave up early gains to slide 0.18 percent, its third straight day of declines. Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.78 percent, while retailer Cencosud dropped 0.7 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1554 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,556.73 0.27 4.62 Brazil Bovespa 56,380.78 0.25 -0.66 Mexico IPC 42,026.99 0.86 13.35 Chile IPSA 4,139.63 -0.14 -0.91 Chile IGPA 20,389.53 -0.1 1.29 Argentina MerVal 2,255.53 -2.76 -8.41 Colombia IGBC 14,142.13 -1.43 11.66 Peru IGRA 20,100.20 -0.01 3.22 Venezuela IBC 386,150.97 0.59 229.94