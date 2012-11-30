EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on GDP, electric utilities rise

* Brazil Q3 GDP growth much weaker than expected * Brazilian electric utilities up on government offer * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.3 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.29 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks slipped on Friday after data showed Latin America's largest economy grew far slower than expected in the third quarter, though shares of electric utilities gained. Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, while Chile's bourse gained for a second straight day. Brazil's economy expanded just 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, according to government data released on Friday. That was half the pace expected by analysts and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll. "It was horrible, the number was half of what everyone was expecting, just very bad," Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell as shares linked to domestic demand, such as consumer goods manufacturer Hypermarcas SA and retailer Lojas Renner SA slipped. Profit-takers sold off shares of steelmakers and mining firms. Favorable analyst recommendations and rosier hopes for a U.S. budget deal drove the shares higher in the previous session. Shares of steelmaker Gerdau fell 3 percent, while iron-ore miner Vale dropped 0.9 percent. Both stocks rose their most in over a month on Thursday. Electric utilities lent support after Brazil's government late Thursday offered greater compensation to the sector in return for accepting sharply lower power rates as part of a concession renewal deal. "Even though the amount was less than what the companies wanted, it's above what the government had proposed paying," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "This was a victory for them, albeit small, as they were able to exert a little pressure on the government." Shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, jumped 20 percent and those of Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista, known as Cteep, rose 9 percent. Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras dropped 1.25 percent after the company cancelled an order on Thursday for drill ships, cutting its $76 billion new rig program by almost a fifth. Mexico's IPC index fell as gains by retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico were unable to offset losses by telecommunications firm America Movil. Still, the index is on track to close the session with a nearly 2.7 percent weekly gain, its best since early July. Chile's IPSA index gained 0.24 percent as shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich rose 1 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,568.62 -0.72 -0.22 Brazil Bovespa 57,103.20 -1.3 0.62 Mexico IPC 41,967.37 -0.29 13.19 Chile IPSA 4,147.27 0.24 -0.72 Chile IGPA 20,361.98 0.18 1.15 Argentina MerVal 2,411.90 0.15 -2.06 Colombia IGBC 14,138.41 -0.04 11.63 Peru IGRA 20,101.35 -0.32 3.23 Venezuela IBC 408,271.50 0 248.84