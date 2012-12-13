FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks dip on futures expiration, Chile up
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks dip on futures expiration, Chile up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fed stimulus plan supports Chilean stocks
    * Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.25 pct, Chile IPSA up 0.84 pct


    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks slipped on
Wednesday, hit by the expiration of index futures, while stocks
in Chile rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new
monetary stimulus plan to support the economy of the United
States. 
    Chile's IPSA index rose for the second straight day,
adding 0.84 percent. 
    Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM
 rose 3.21 percent after the company's top executive
said its 2012 earnings would be the best in the company's
history. 
     Supporting appetite for stocks, the U.S. Fed said it will
replace a more modest program set to expire with a fresh round
of Treasury purchases that will increase its balance sheet. 
    Such stimulus tends to drive down Treasury yields, boosting
the appeal of higher-yielding emerging market assets.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.25
percent as shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas
Gerais SA fell 3.95 percent and state-controlled oil
company Petrobras fell 0.7 percent. 
    "We're in a week with few indicators or pieces of news that
can significantly move the market, so we're moving laterally,
with small fluctuations," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, an analyst
with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.
    "Futures expirations can bring about some changes today," he
added.
    Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA
, Brazil's largest bank by assets, rose 0.87 percent
after it said on Wednesday that it received Chinese regulatory
approval to open a branch there. 
    Mexico's stock market was closed for a holiday.   
    
 Stock indexes                    daily %  year-to
                         Latest    change   date %
                                            change
 MSCI LatAm             3,731.40    -0.11      3.6
                                           
 Brazil Bovespa        59,474.18    -0.25      4.8
                                           
 Mexico IPC            43,183.28   Closed     16.5
                                           
 Chile IPSA             4,233.97     0.84      1.4
                                           
 Chile IGPA            20,722.94     0.71     2.95
                                           
 Argentina MerVal       2,610.90     2.03     6.02
                                           
 Colombia IGBC         14,629.52     0.26     15.5
                                           
 Peru IGRA             20,272.09     0.62      4.1
                                           
 Venezuela IBC        466,462.63     6.75    298.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.