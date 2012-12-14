EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on China factory pickup

* Chinese manufacturing grows at fastest pace in 14 months * Lingering U.S. budget fears drive Wall St down * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.5 pct; Mexico IPC down 0.1 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazil gained on Friday on a surge in factory activity in China, but uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. budget negotiations kept other Latin American markets in check. The benchmark MSCI Latin America stock index hovered around the level of 3,700 points following a four-week rally. In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index rose a half percentage point, led by a 2.3 percent jump in shares of iron-ore giant Vale, as data showing that China's vast manufacturing sector expanded in December at its fastest pace in 14 months supported the outlook for commodities prices. But the Chinese data failed to spur gains in other markets. Mexico's IPC index lost 0.1 percent, while Chile's IPSA and IGPA indexes edged up 0.1 percent. "The Chinese data encouraged investors a little, but risk aversion still prevails," said Eduardo Velho, chief economist with Planner brokerage in Sao Paulo. "Investors will likely remain cautious while there are no clear signs of progress in the negotiations to avoid the 'fiscal cliff' in the United States," he added. Frustration over lack of progress in U.S. budget negotiations has driven investors increasingly to the sidelines in the past few days. They fear that growth in the United States, the world's largest economy, could be derailed next year if U.S. lawmakers fail to agree on a plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of steep spending cuts and tax hikes that are scheduled to begin to take effect in 2013. Encouraging global economic data in the past few days supported recent market gains, but was not enough to spur a rally as risk aversion grows across the board. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1603 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,729.94 0.18 3.36 Brazil Bovespa 59,617.35 0.51 5.05 Mexico IPC 42,948.29 -0.13 15.83 Chile IPSA 4,237.62 0.16 1.44 Chile IGPA 20,749.85 0.16 3.08 Argentina MerVal 2,669.47 2.27 8.40 Colombia IGBC 14,553.56 -0.27 14.91 Peru IGRA 20,115.20 -0.22 3.30 Venezuela IBC 473,170.03 0 304.29