EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise to 13-wk high, Mexico dips

* Investor concerns rise over U.S. fiscal conflict * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.46 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose to a 13-week high on Thursday, supported by expectations of further domestic stimulus and bets that U.S. budget negotiations will end well, while Mexican stocks slid further from their record high. Analysts said Brazilian stocks tracked Wall Street higher as investors eyed U.S. fiscal negotiations. "Since lack of an agreement would be bad for everyone, there is a lot of hope in the market that they will be able to resolve this issue before the holiday season," said economist Nastasya Romanó at brokerage Omar Camargo. Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.46 percent to 61,276.12, up for the third day in a row and closing at its highest since late September as state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA rose 3.3 percent. Logistics firm LLX Logistica SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 5.4 percent after a steel tube manufacturer agreed to set up operations in its Açu superport. Brazil's central bank revised down its growth outlook to 1 percent for 2012, stoking expectations for a prolonged period of record-low interest rates. Mexico's IPC index was little changed, edging down 0.02 percent to 43,637.68 after slipping in the last session. The index closed at an all-time high on Tuesday. Bank Banorte shed 2.98 percent after shares of the biggest Mexican-owned financial group closed at a record high on Wednesday. Chile's IPSA index was flat. Regional energy firm Enersis shares fell 0.36 percent. Enersis shareholders on Thursday approved a controversial planned capital increase of nearly $6 billion, the biggest in the country's history, that will position Enersis as the region's leading energy group. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2140 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,824.70 0.17 6.17 Brazil Bovespa 61,276.12 0.46 7.97 Mexico IPC 43,637.68 -0.02 17.69 Chile IPSA 4,291.56 0.01 2.73 Chile IGPA 20,983.45 0.02 4.24 Argentina MerVal 2,860.08 0.56 16.14 Colombia IGBC 14,566.11 -0.55 15.00 Peru IGRA 20,350.45 -0.57 4.50 Venezuela IBC 465,342.84 0.01 297.61