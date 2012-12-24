FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks down on 'cliff' fears
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks down on 'cliff' fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks ended shortened sessions down on Monday as continued uncertainty surrounding the U.S. “fiscal cliff” negotiations continued to spook investors before the Christmas break.

Mexico’s IPC stock index lost 0.2 percent to 43,533.45, as telecommunications giant America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.13 percent.

Chile’s IPC ended the session slightly lower at 4,292.70.

Politicians in the United States have so far been unable to come to a compromise over the so-called “fiscal cliff,” which could trigger up to $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts if unresolved.

On Sunday, senior politicians began to openly question whether the country was in fact likely to go over the “cliff,” or suggest that such an outcome may be President Barack Obama’s goal.

Brazil’s Bovespa was closed on Monday, and all Latin American stock markets will be closed on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.