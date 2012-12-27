EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy as US 'fiscal cliff' eyed

* U.S. policymakers return to budget discussions * Petrobras weighs on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa falls 0.58 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.27 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were lower in choppy trade on Thursday as investors remained cautious over U.S. budget negotiations, while low holiday trading volumes contributed to volatility. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the third time in four sessions, losing 0.38 percent to 3,777.14. Financial firms helped Mexico's IPC index snap a five-day losing streak, while state-controlled oil company Petrobras weighed on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index . Risk appetite was limited as U.S. President Barack Obama returned to Washington on Thursday morning to try to revive negotiations to avert the "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that could throw the U.S. economy into recession. Concerns among traders mounted later on Thursday after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the U.S. economy is poised to go over the "cliff" in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday. "The market is still undefined due to the United States, so many investors are choosing to be a bit more defensive in the last sessions of the year," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Brugger said low trading volumes due to year-end holidays contributed to greater-than-usual volatility. Brazil's Bovespa whipsawed in early trading before settling in negative territory in the early afternoon, when the index was down 0.58 percent at 60,606.51 points. "(The Bovespa) is in a holding pattern due to the fiscal cliff, and is facing resistance at 61,000 points," said Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. Shares of oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, slipped 1.65 percent, the biggest contributor to the index's losses. While Petrobras shares are up more than 5 percent this month, Brugger said investor jitters over the company's future revenue stream are preventing the stock from advancing further, despite government pledges to increase fuel prices next year. Due to the combination of higher demand and government efforts to control inflation, the state-controlled company is forced to import some fuels at market prices and then sell them to customers at a loss. Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA were up 0.27 percent, helping to support the Bovespa. Data on Thursday showed annual growth in Chinese industrial profit quickened in November from October, reinforcing signs of a steady economic recovery in the company's No. 1 market. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.27 percent to 43,613.80, though a technical indicator known as the relative strength index neared "overbought" territory, suggesting that stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 1.32 percent, contributing the most to the index's gains, while shares of rival Grupo Financiero Inbursa, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, climbed 2.4 percent. Chile's bourse fell slightly, losing 0.21 percent to 4,291.88. Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.09 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses, while shares of retailer Cencosud fell 0.74 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1532 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,777.14 -0.38 5.25 Brazil Bovespa 60,606.51 -0.58 6.79 Mexico IPC 43,613.80 0.27 17.63 Chile IPSA 4,291.88 -0.21 2.74 Chile IGPA 21,014.99 -0.12 4.40 Argentina MerVal 2,863.18 1.24 16.27 Colombia IGBC 14,565.74 -0.16 15.00 Peru IGRA 20,313.20 -0.2 4.31 Venezuela IBC 467,094.56 0.36 299.10