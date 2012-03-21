EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, Mexico's IPC hits 14-mo high

* Mexican shares rally after suspended session

* Brazil’s Bovespa falls 0.65 percent, Mexico’s IPC up 1 percent

By Rachel Uranga and Lorena Segura

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexican shares gained sharply on Wednesday, hitting a 14-month high, as investors shrugged off lackluster U.S. economic data and pushed the index past key resistance levels.

The benchmark IPC stock index advanced 1 percent to 38,434.51 points. Driving gains, telecommunications giant America Movil, which accounts for more than 20 percent of the index’s weight, advanced 1.12 percent after last week falling to five-month lows.

“This is the effect of being closed part of the day (Tuesday) and on Monday,” said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. “We are recuperating from the days that we were closed.”

The exchange was shut down for holiday on Monday and closed early Tuesday after a major earthquake rattled the capital, causing widespread evacuations.

The IPC has advanced about 3.5 percent after a lackluster 2011 as investors bet on an improving economy in the United States - Mexico’s top trading partner. But recent data has been mixed and the IPC is trading in narrow ranges near record highs as it struggles to break above 38,500.

On Wednesday fresh data showed home resales in the United States - where Mexico sends near 80 percent of its exports - unexpectedly fell in February and the supply of properties on the market rose.

“It wasn’t really bad data, but it wasn’t data that is going to cheer the market either,” Rodriguez said.

Cement maker Cemex jumped 4.03 percent, extending sharp gains seen immediately after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific coast of Mexico on Tuesday.

The MSCI Latin American stock index traded near flat, slipping 0.12 percent with Brazil’s Bovespa dragging it downward.

The Bovespa declined 0.65 percent falling for a second straight session, led by commodities stocks, on persistent worries about slowing growth in China.

“Markets in general are very worried about growth in China,” said Eduardo Costa, a trader at Miami-based brokerage Bulltick.

In Brazil, the Bovespa index fell 0.65 percent to 66,860.05 points, a day after the world’s biggest miner BHP Billiton said it saw Chinese demand for iron ore flattening.

“There is such a great weight on commodities. It’s natural that (the Bovespa) would underperform,” Costa added.

Commodities companies and exporters of raw materials account for about 55 percent of the Bovespa. China is Brazil’s largest trading partner and a key customer for Latin American exports of soybeans, copper, and iron ore - a key ingredient for making steel.

Steelmaker Usiminas led declines on the Bovespa, falling 3.96 percent and miner Vale, the world’s biggest iron ore producer, dipped 0.34 percent. The company said on Monday the rail line that connects its single largest mine to a seaport would reopen by Tuesday after a collapsed structure closed it on Friday.

Chile’s IPSA stock index advanced 0.13 percent. Shares of Santander Chile, Chile’s largest bank, increased 2.04 percent, boosted by foreign buyers.