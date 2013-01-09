EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks boosted by Alcoa results

* Electric utilities rebound as policymakers meet * Brazil Bovespa gains 1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.29 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose along with global markets on Wednesday after aluminium giant Alcoa opened the U.S. earnings season with an optimistic outlook for global demand, drawing bargain hunters to shares of commodity exporters and homebuilders. Retailers led Mexico's IPC index to a new record high, while Chile's bourse remained little changed. Investors welcomed the positive impact of Alcoa's results, announced late Tuesday, as a good opportunity to pick up Brazilian shares following a three-day slide of 3.5 percent in the benchmark Bovespa index. But Newton Rosa, chief economist with SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo, said, "the trend is still weak." The Bovespa rose 1 percent to 61,739.95, with shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale adding 0.72 percent and contributing the most to the index's gain. China, Vale's top customer, reports trade data on Thursday. "The data has been better in recent months, which has been demonstrated in iron-ore prices that have risen a lot recently," said Andre Querne, a partner with Rio Gestao de Recursos in Rio de Janeiro. An index of Brazilian electric utility shares rebounded on Wednesday after notching its worst daily loss in nearly four months in the previous session over concerns that low water levels in reservoirs could lead to energy rationing. President Dilma Rousseff cut short her vacation on Tuesday to deal with the crisis at a meeting with energy officials on Wednesday. She is expected to sign off on their proposals. Mexico's IPC index rose for the fourth session in five, gaining 0.29 percent to 44,699.61 and reaching a new record high. Retailers led gains in the IPC, with Wal-Mart de Mexico up 1 percent and supermarket chain Chedraui advancing 0.87 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little-changed at 4,406.89 points, as a 1 percent gain by steel and iron-ore producer CAP offset a 0.5 percent fall by retailer Falabella . Latin America's key stock indexes at 1514 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,901.86 0.77 1.96 Brazil Bovespa 61,739.95 1 1.29 Mexico IPC 44,699.61 0.29 2.27 Chile IPSA 4,406.89 0.02 2.45 Chile IGPA 21,539.93 0.1 2.23 Argentina MerVal 3,061.94 1.45 7.28 Colombia IGBC 14,713.02 0.56 -0.02 Peru IGRA 21,606.98 0.29 4.74 Venezuela IBC 473,272.63 0 0.39