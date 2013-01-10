EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks seesaw on China data; Hering falls

* China reports stronger than expected Dec trade data * Retailer Cia Hering plunges after sales miss expectations * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC falls 0.28 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were choppy on Thursday following stronger-than-expected Chinese export data as shares of apparel retailer Cia Hering SA weighed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose slightly for the second straight day, gaining 0.05 percent to 61,612.43, though volatility was high. Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-day rally, while Chile's bourse rose for the eighth straight session. Steelmakers and commodities exporters contributed most to the Bovespa index's gains after data Thursday showed China's export growth rebounded surprisingly sharply to a seven-month high in December. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Shares of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA rose 5.6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA added 1.1 percent. Hering limited gains in the index, however, falling more than 10 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth quarter sales late on Wednesday. "Sales rose a lot but they were below what the company itself was expecting," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil, adding that he saw the share price fall as "exaggerated." Brazil's Bovespa rose over 2.5 percent in the first week of January but has given up some of those gains since, with investors cautious over upcoming debt-ceiling negotiations in the United States. "Investors are shunning risk and no one wants to take a position right now," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "People are still lacking some positive factor that would lead them to believe the market will rise." Mexico's IPC index fell its most in nearly a month, losing 0.28 percent to 44,737.21 points. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions. Supermarket chain Grupo Chedraui fell 1 percent, contributing most to the index's loss, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 1.1 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.33 percent to 4,444.14, boosted by a stronger outlook for Chinese demand for key export copper following Thursday's trade data. Retailers led gains in the index, with Cencosud up 2.1 percent and Falabella rising 0.75 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1522 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,914.28 0.26 2.8 Brazil Bovespa 61,612.43 0.05 1.08 Mexico IPC 44,737.21 -0.28 2.36 Chile IPSA 4,444.14 0.38 3.32 Chile IGPA 21,692.47 0.33 2.95 Argentina MerVal 3,115.56 1.42 9.15 Colombia IGBC 14,782.91 -0.23 0.46 Peru IGRA 21,688.92 0.47 5.14 Venezuela IBC 474,003.41 0 0.54