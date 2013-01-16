EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks inch up on U.S. economic data

* Fed report, economic data points to slow U.S. recovery * Brazil Nov economic growth steady, challenges ahead * Brazil Bovespa adds 0.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.26 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks posted modest gains on Wednesday with investors taking a cautious attitude after a United States Federal Bank report, alongside positive economic data, painted a mildly optimistic picture of the U.S. economic recovery. Brazil's Bovespa stock index spent most of the day in the red, but closed the session in positive territory after the U.S. central bank report, coupled with improving U.S. factory output data, pointed to improving conditions in the world's top economy. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA also ended the session up. Domestic data released on Wednesday showed economic activity in Brazil expanded at a steady pace in November, but analysts cautioned the rate of growth may not be easily maintained. Furthermore, the continuing impasse over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations added to analysts' concerns. "This issue has weighed on markets, causing today's higher levels of risk aversion," said analyst Felipe Rocha, from Omar Camargo brokerage in Curitiba. "Negotiations on the debt ceiling in the U.S. will remain the main driver for the stock in the short term." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.1 percent to 61,787.35. Shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA were flat, while state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 0.1 percent. PDG Realty was the main negative influence on the index, down 4.19 percent, while Itaú Unibanco had the biggest positive influence, rising 0.88 percent. Mexico's IPC index ended the session up 0.26 percent at 44,865.30 points, as a 1.45 percent gain by bank Grupo Banorte offset a 1.76 percent loss by conglomerate Alfa. Chile's IPSA index added 0.54 percent to 4,479.27, to close at an eight-month high. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2139 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Pct change MSCI Latam 3,918.03 0.4 Brazil Bovespa 61,787.35 0.1 Mexico IPC 44,865.30 0.26 Chile IPSA 4,479.27 0.54 Chile IGPA 21,826.91 0.38 Argentina MerVal 3,134.00 1.67 Colombia IGBC 14,750.29 -0.11 Peru IGRA 21,836.92 0.47 Venezuela IBC 477,053.25 -0.15