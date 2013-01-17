EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks make modest gains

* Brazil central bank holds interest rates at record low

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks posted slight gains on Thursday after the central bank decided to hold interest rates at a record low, although shares of steelmakers and oil producers dropped.

Brazil’s central bank held interest rates at 7.25 percent on Wednesday in an effort to boost growth, although it said inflation pressure could worsen.

The decision was anticipated by investors, said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. He said the bank “commented on something everyone knew, which is that inflation is a problem, but that we are going to continue with the current monetary policy.”

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index posted modest gains for a second day, rising 0.18 percent to 61,899.71 after facing resistance just short of 62,000 points.

Homebuilder PDG Realty SA rose 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index’s gains, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest non-government bank, rose 0.5 percent.

Shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA fell 4 percent on reports the company is a leading bidder for ThyssenKrupp AG’s money-losing Steel Americas unit.

Oil companies also dropped, with OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, falling 1.15 percent and state-controlled rival Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Grant McCool)